Huawei: MEC to X Solution Helps 5GtoB Achieve Closed-Loop Business Operations

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 5GtoB refers to the integration of 5G into numerous industries, enabling and underpinning their digital and intelligent transformation. According to GSMA, 5G technologies will add nearly US$1 trillion in value to the global economy by 2030, benefiting all industries. To embrace such enormous market opportunities, all parties must consider how to go deeper into private network construction, realize quicker replication of the network capabilities in all industry scenarios, and unleash more 5G opportunities. Against this backdrop, Huawei proposes the MEC to X solution powered by the Kite-Like Solution to construct local-area, wide-area, and cross-domain private networks. This solution is able to shore up a variety of industries, lead their digital transformation, and help 5GtoB achieve business success.

Network Construction: PNI-NPN Has Become a Consensus in the Industry

The Kite-Like Solution, which upholds the concept of public network integrated non-public network (PNI-NPN), has been widely deployed for more than 40 industries in over 200 cities. There have already been over 20,000 5G private network projects, contributing more than 30% to the growth of operators' major channels of income.

In 2023, Huawei began optimizing the Kite-Like Solution from multiple aspects, aiming to bridge service gaps and build up a manageable, controllable, and traceable "secure office network". For example, Huawei puts more efforts in achieving simplified network delivery, and provides an intensive operation and management platform for campus private networks to centrally manage user data, provision service data, and arrange network O&M. More MEC sites have also been deployed at edge networks of enterprise branches, so that users can access the nearest campus network in multi-campus scenarios, reducing data detours. In addition, more support for the 5G terminal access security function is achieved, allowing whitelist-based control, terminal disconnection upon exceptions, and intranet behavior trace.

Cross-Domain Private Network: Enables Mobile VPN to Step Up Multi-Campus Access and International Roaming

The cross-domain private network enables users to access services on both public and private networks, even in cross-domain access scenarios. The Mobile VPN solution released by Huawei realizes new east-west interconnected networking. Currently, multiple networks, such as the education private network and e-government private network, have been interconnected. In the future, the solution will evolve to enable multi-network interconnection among more industries. Up to now, Huawei has helped operators in China deploy over 800 Mobile VPN commercial projects, covering campuses, public service departments, and small- and medium-sized enterprises.

For example, Huawei joined hands with China Unicom and the South China University of Technology to establish the nation's first 5G education private network cluster, covering more than 20 universities in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and benefiting more than 20,000 users. Huawei has also joined hands with CTM to deliver the world's first campus private network for the Macau University of Science and Technology, implementing international roaming, increasing the DoU by 110%, and reducing the RTT by 30%.

Local-Area Private Network: Utilizes One Network for Multiple Purposes and Features Low-Power Positioning and Low-Cost Network Access

As the transformation of the digital economy accelerates, conventional IT-based private networks for production and manufacturing have kept evolving to fulfil new requirements, such as indoor positioning, low-power IoT, and 5G LAN industrial interconnection. To keep pace with these advancements, Huawei introduces 5GCtoB One Telco Cloud, a multi-dimensional network architecture featuring a centralized cloud and a distributed network. On this network, 5G LAN can be utilized to simplify network access of IoT terminals; RedCap, characterized by low power consumption, lightweight deployment, and wide coverage, can be leveraged to scale up 5G application in production intranets of enterprises. As such, the concept of "one network for multiple purposes" has been widely practiced on local-area private networks. For example, 5G LAN is introduced to the fully-connected factory of Jushi in Zhejiang, China to simplify industrial networking and offer flexible manufacturing.

Wide-Area Private Network: Offers a Secure, Stable, Smart, and Agile Converged Network

Wide-area private networks take full advantage (such as wide coverage and slicing) of 5G networks to meet the requirements of electric power private networks and multi-campus wide-area interconnections. For example, Huawei and partners jointly launch the 5G hard slicing+lightweight 5G RedCap solution to meet the typical service demands of production control zones and management information zones of the State Grid Shandong Electric Power Company. This solution helps build the nation's first 5G industry private network with the widest coverage and largest application.

5G will continue penetrating more and more industries over the next decade, ushering in another golden era. On this technological journey, Huawei will continue exploring pipe advantages, making breakthroughs, and focusing on customer requirement-driven product innovation, to reshape the 5GtoB industry. Huawei will continue keeping an open mind and collaborating with operators, enterprise customers, and industry partners to chart a win-win course.

Media Contact

Dongming.Yin@huawei.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2346768/image_5001747_39221740.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mec-to-x-solution-helps-5gtob-achieve-closed-loop-business-operations-302070526.html