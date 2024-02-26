Firm's New Eden House Location Reflects Continued Growth, Transatlantic Focus, and Wilson Sonsini's Unique Position in London's Legal Market

Wilson Sonsini Goodrich Rosati, the premier provider of legal services to technology, life sciences, and growth enterprises, announced today that its growing London team has relocated from 41 Old Street to Eden House, 8 Spital Square. The new office features historic photographs of legendary baseball venues and players, courtesy of the firm's new partnership with the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown, New York.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240225711073/en/

The collaboration allows Wilson Sonsini to highlight its transatlantic focus: supporting UK and other European technology companies as they look to access the American commercial and capital markets. As noted on the plaque introducing the new display, the history of baseball "underscores the inextricably intertwined histories of, and 'special relationship' between, the United Kingdom and the United States."

The new office's lobby and conference rooms include official reproductions of more than 30 original photographs from the Museum's collection of more than 300,000 images, which documents over 150 years of baseball history. The photographs have been jointly selected by Wilson Sonsini and the Baseball Hall of Fame, with a particular focus on the history of baseball in various American cities in which Wilson Sonsini has offices, such as Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C. An additional display features baseball memorabilia from Wilson Sonsini's own collection, including images from the first organized visit of American professional baseball players to London in 1874.

"We are thrilled to be moving into our new office and honored to be partnering with the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum an organization dedicated to preserving history, honoring excellence, and connecting generations through its celebration of America's National Pastime," said Daniel Glazer, the founding and managing partner of Wilson Sonsini's London office. "The introduction to baseball in America that is on display at our London office is thematically consistent with our mission of supporting UK companies with US aspirations as they look to compete and win on the global stage."

"Baseball and America evolved together. Since the sport first emerged, baseball and America have shared the same values, responded to the same events, and grappled with the same social and economic issues. We are happy to share this carefully selected group of images from the game's rich history and are grateful for Wilson Sonsini's commitment to help us as we preserve this history," said Ken Meifert, the Baseball Hall of Fame's vice president of sponsorship and development.

Wilson Sonsini officially opened its new London office on Monday, February 19. It consists of more than 3,000 square meters (more than 32,000 square feet) and accommodates the firm's 39 London-based attorneys-including 12 partners-and 53 London employees.

Since first opening a London office in 2018 with a single US partner on Old Street, Wilson Sonsini has grown and built upon its distinctive position in the London legal market. In 2023, the firm announced a trio of new London partners, which extended its London-based service offerings to include employee incentives and benefits, tax, and employment. At the time, the firm noted how adding new practice areas to its existing US and UK corporate and regulatory capabilities in London meant that Wilson Sonsini had a unique position of having an integrated, US/UK-qualified, transatlantic deal team under one roof and one brand in London.

During the five-plus years since launching in London, Wilson Sonsini's team has advised numerous iconic, high-growth UK-based tech companies on significant financing, M&A, and capital markets transactions. Recent examples over the past three months include advising Onfido in discussions concerning a possible acquisition by Entrust, representing Hyperexponential in a $73 million Series B financing, and representing Pragmatic Semiconductor in a $231 million Series D financing.

Wilson Sonsini was recently named "Service Provider of the Year" at the 2023 Allstars Awards in London, based on the firm's success in the market, as illustrated through its headcount growth, deal-related work, and progress toward building a strong position among companies in the UK and European tech ecosystem as a trusted business ally and go-to legal advisor.

About Wilson Sonsini Goodrich Rosati

For more than 60 years, Wilson Sonsini's services and legal disciplines have focused on serving the principal challenges faced by the management and boards of directors of business enterprises. The firm is nationally recognized as a leading provider to growing and established clients seeking legal counsel to complete sophisticated corporate and technology transactions; manage governance and enterprise-scale matters; assist with intellectual property development, protection, and IP-driven transactions; represent them in contested disputes; and/or advise them on antitrust or other regulatory matters. With deep roots in Silicon Valley, Wilson Sonsini has more than 1000 attorneys and 19 offices in 17 technology, business, and regulatory markets across the United States, China, and Europe. For more information, please visit www.wsgr.com.

About the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum

The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum is an independent nonprofit educational institution, dedicated to fostering an appreciation of the historical development of baseball and its impact on our culture by collecting, preserving, exhibiting and interpreting its collections for a global audience as well as honoring those who have made outstanding contributions to our National Pastime. Opening its doors for the first time on June 12, 1939, the Hall of Fame has stood as the definitive repository of the game's treasures and as a symbol of the most profound individual honor bestowed on an athlete. It is every fan's "Field of Dreams," with its stories, legends and magic shared from generation to generation.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240225711073/en/

Contacts:

Kimberly Brooks

+ 1.212.453.2881

kbrooks@wsgr.com

Wayne Kessler

Baretz+Brunelle

+1 732.239.9710 (Mobile)

wkessler@baretzbrunelle.com