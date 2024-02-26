Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2024) - IT-OFFSHORE is expanding its expert operation in business immigration to the EU by merging Expatcenter.eu and celebrating its decade-long anniversary. IT-OFFSHORE, a consulting company founded in Frankfurt in 2014, is today a recognized leader in providing all-inclusive services for company registration, account opening, licensing, and creating unique financial solutions for businesses to expand internationally.





IT-OFFSHORE proudly announces the completion of the acquisition deal with Expatcenter.eu. This company has specialized in business immigration for IT companies and startups to Singapore since 2017. The strategic move overlaps with the celebration of the company's 10th anniversary.

The acquisition of Expatcenter.eu aims to significantly enhance the expertise of IT-OFFSHORE in business immigration, offering clients fully integrated solutions for team relocation and business legalization not only in the European Union but also in Australia, Latin America, and Asia.

IT-OFFSHORE's CEO, Dmitry Sabitov, emphasized the significance of this deal: "The acquisition of Expatcenter.eu is a key milestone in our expansion strategy. It will strengthen our presence in the EU market and enrich our expertise, allowing us to provide even more comprehensive and integrated solutions for our clients. Along with our existing experience, this acquisition aims to greatly enhance our position in the business immigration and relocation market."

They also announced the service extension in company registration and account opening and managed to significantly expand the company's product range for obtaining residence permits and residency.

"We aim to offer our clients an even wider spectrum of services that will help companies effectively solve business challenges related to growth and global expansion," said Dmitry Sabitov.

The company's team includes professional business analysts, auditors, and lawyers with over ten years of experience. They will help clients understand the structure of their business and provide practical solutions.

