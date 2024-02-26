As part of its climate plan, Arkema has signed long term renewable energy agreements for its sites in Calvert City (Kentucky), Beaumont (Texas), Chatham (Virginia) and West Chester (Pennsylvania), as well as for all Bostik sites in the United States.

Regulatory News:

By the end of 2024, Arkema (Paris:AKE) is expected to obtain approximately 40% of the power needed to run its operations in the United States from renewable sources after signing deals with energy providers Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA), Entergy and 3Degrees. This is a major milestone in the Group's decarbonization goal to reduce its Scopes 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 48.5% by 2030 versus 2019.

TVA and Entergy are expected to supply, respectively, an estimated 35 GWh/year and 60 GWh/year of electricity from solar energy to Calvert City and Beaumont. 3Degrees is expected to supply green e-certified renewable electricity certificates for the decarbonization of approximately 57 GWh/year of electricity for the Chatham and West Chester sites, as well as for all Bostik facilities in the United States.

Arkema had previously signed other deals to provide renewable energy at its sites in Clear Lake and Bayport, Texas.

"These achievements are major steps on Arkema's path towards Net Zero,"said Tony O'Donovan, President of Arkema Inc."We will continue to develop similar partnerships to help the Group reach its climate plan targets."

Building on its unique set of expertise in materials science, Arkema offers a portfolio of first-class technologies to address ever-growing demand for new and sustainable materials. With the ambition to become in 2024 a pure player in Specialty Materials, the Group is structured into 3 complementary, resilient and highly innovative segments dedicated to Specialty Materials Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions accounting for some 91% of Group sales in 2022, and a well-positioned and competitive Intermediates segment. Arkema offers cutting-edge technological solutions to meet the challenges of, among other things, new energies, access to water, recycling, urbanization and mobility, and fosters a permanent dialogue with all its stakeholders. The Group reported sales of around 11.5 billion in 2022, and operates in some 55 countries with 21,100 employees worldwide.

