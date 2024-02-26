

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Producer prices data from Spain is due on Monday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



At 2.00 am ET, Statistics Norway is scheduled to issue unemployment data for January. The jobless rate was 3.5 percent in the preceding period.



At 3.00 am ET, Spain's statistical office INE is set to release producer prices for January. Prices had decreased 6.3 percent on a yearly basis in December.



At 6.00 am ET, the Confederation of British Industry publishes Distributive Trades survey results for February.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig! Hier klicken