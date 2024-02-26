Anzeige
Montag, 26.02.2024
Nurexone Biologic: Spektakuläre Story – spektakulärer Kursverlauf!
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
26-Feb-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
26 February 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 23 February 2024 it purchased a total of 180,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           100,000     80,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.492     GBP1.280 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.476     GBP1.262 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.482943    GBP1.266112

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 648,841,542 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
4008       1.492         XDUB      08:08:53      00068977435TRLO0 
3561       1.492         XDUB      08:08:53      00068977436TRLO0 
7955       1.486         XDUB      10:17:28      00068979864TRLO0 
10000      1.488         XDUB      11:38:15      00068981850TRLO0 
489       1.488         XDUB      11:38:15      00068981851TRLO0 
6864       1.482         XDUB      13:20:49      00068983837TRLO0 
7363       1.480         XDUB      13:28:35      00068983918TRLO0 
5000       1.480         XDUB      13:56:01      00068984600TRLO0 
2640       1.480         XDUB      13:56:01      00068984601TRLO0 
5022       1.478         XDUB      14:09:36      00068984968TRLO0 
2270       1.478         XDUB      14:09:36      00068984969TRLO0 
8322       1.476         XDUB      14:35:03      00068985775TRLO0 
3516       1.480         XDUB      14:47:13      00068986084TRLO0 
2630       1.480         XDUB      14:47:13      00068986085TRLO0 
1788       1.480         XDUB      14:47:13      00068986086TRLO0 
5000       1.480         XDUB      14:47:25      00068986090TRLO0 
3004       1.480         XDUB      14:47:25      00068986091TRLO0 
8174       1.484         XDUB      15:33:05      00068987878TRLO0 
274       1.482         XDUB      15:57:20      00068988764TRLO0 
1342       1.486         XDUB      16:00:39      00068988893TRLO0 
658       1.486         XDUB      16:00:39      00068988894TRLO0 
5000       1.486         XDUB      16:00:39      00068988895TRLO0 
5120       1.486         XDUB      16:00:39      00068988896TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1946       128.00        XLON      08:09:03      00068977438TRLO0 
4802       126.60        XLON      10:17:28      00068979865TRLO0 
203       126.60        XLON      10:17:28      00068979866TRLO0 
203       126.60        XLON      10:17:28      00068979867TRLO0 
3268       126.60        XLON      10:17:28      00068979868TRLO0 
8054       126.40        XLON      13:20:49      00068983836TRLO0 
1607       126.20        XLON      13:28:35      00068983911TRLO0 
3800       126.20        XLON      13:28:35      00068983912TRLO0 
1900       126.20        XLON      13:28:35      00068983913TRLO0 
1612       126.20        XLON      13:28:35      00068983914TRLO0 
3070       126.40        XLON      13:28:35      00068983915TRLO0 
3367       126.60        XLON      13:28:35      00068983916TRLO0 
2481       126.60        XLON      13:28:35      00068983917TRLO0 
9233       126.20        XLON      13:56:01      00068984599TRLO0 
1032       126.20        XLON      14:42:03      00068985960TRLO0 
3434       126.20        XLON      14:42:03      00068985961TRLO0 
5784       127.00        XLON      15:26:55      00068987507TRLO0 
1730       127.00        XLON      15:26:55      00068987508TRLO0 
222       127.00        XLON      15:26:55      00068987509TRLO0 
285       127.00        XLON      15:26:55      00068987510TRLO0 
6000       127.00        XLON      15:29:23      00068987699TRLO0 
3189       127.00        XLON      15:29:23      00068987700TRLO0 
6300       126.80        XLON      16:04:40      00068989195TRLO0 
6478       126.80        XLON      16:04:40      00068989196TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  305792 
EQS News ID:  1844399 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1844399&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 26, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

