Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 26-Feb-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26 February 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 23 February 2024 it purchased a total of 180,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 100,000 80,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.492 GBP1.280 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.476 GBP1.262 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.482943 GBP1.266112

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 648,841,542 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 4008 1.492 XDUB 08:08:53 00068977435TRLO0 3561 1.492 XDUB 08:08:53 00068977436TRLO0 7955 1.486 XDUB 10:17:28 00068979864TRLO0 10000 1.488 XDUB 11:38:15 00068981850TRLO0 489 1.488 XDUB 11:38:15 00068981851TRLO0 6864 1.482 XDUB 13:20:49 00068983837TRLO0 7363 1.480 XDUB 13:28:35 00068983918TRLO0 5000 1.480 XDUB 13:56:01 00068984600TRLO0 2640 1.480 XDUB 13:56:01 00068984601TRLO0 5022 1.478 XDUB 14:09:36 00068984968TRLO0 2270 1.478 XDUB 14:09:36 00068984969TRLO0 8322 1.476 XDUB 14:35:03 00068985775TRLO0 3516 1.480 XDUB 14:47:13 00068986084TRLO0 2630 1.480 XDUB 14:47:13 00068986085TRLO0 1788 1.480 XDUB 14:47:13 00068986086TRLO0 5000 1.480 XDUB 14:47:25 00068986090TRLO0 3004 1.480 XDUB 14:47:25 00068986091TRLO0 8174 1.484 XDUB 15:33:05 00068987878TRLO0 274 1.482 XDUB 15:57:20 00068988764TRLO0 1342 1.486 XDUB 16:00:39 00068988893TRLO0 658 1.486 XDUB 16:00:39 00068988894TRLO0 5000 1.486 XDUB 16:00:39 00068988895TRLO0 5120 1.486 XDUB 16:00:39 00068988896TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1946 128.00 XLON 08:09:03 00068977438TRLO0 4802 126.60 XLON 10:17:28 00068979865TRLO0 203 126.60 XLON 10:17:28 00068979866TRLO0 203 126.60 XLON 10:17:28 00068979867TRLO0 3268 126.60 XLON 10:17:28 00068979868TRLO0 8054 126.40 XLON 13:20:49 00068983836TRLO0 1607 126.20 XLON 13:28:35 00068983911TRLO0 3800 126.20 XLON 13:28:35 00068983912TRLO0 1900 126.20 XLON 13:28:35 00068983913TRLO0 1612 126.20 XLON 13:28:35 00068983914TRLO0 3070 126.40 XLON 13:28:35 00068983915TRLO0 3367 126.60 XLON 13:28:35 00068983916TRLO0 2481 126.60 XLON 13:28:35 00068983917TRLO0 9233 126.20 XLON 13:56:01 00068984599TRLO0 1032 126.20 XLON 14:42:03 00068985960TRLO0 3434 126.20 XLON 14:42:03 00068985961TRLO0 5784 127.00 XLON 15:26:55 00068987507TRLO0 1730 127.00 XLON 15:26:55 00068987508TRLO0 222 127.00 XLON 15:26:55 00068987509TRLO0 285 127.00 XLON 15:26:55 00068987510TRLO0 6000 127.00 XLON 15:29:23 00068987699TRLO0 3189 127.00 XLON 15:29:23 00068987700TRLO0 6300 126.80 XLON 16:04:40 00068989195TRLO0 6478 126.80 XLON 16:04:40 00068989196TRLO0

