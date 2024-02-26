Intelligent applications harness industry's first use of neural networking to empower operators with greater network performance, efficiency and speed to market

Fujitsu Network Communications, Inc. today introduced Virtuora IA, a collection of network applications powered by artificial intelligence (AI) that use network-focused machine learning (ML) models and inherent telecommunications expertise to significantly improve mobile network operators' (MNOs) network performance with drastically simplified operations. Fujitsu's AI-powered network applications employ neural network modeling to provide practical network optimization benefits that offer real competitive advantage in today's 5G market and beyond.

As pressure to reduce operational expenditures intensifies and network complexity escalates, MNOs require new tools to minimize total cost of ownership (TCO). With the power of AI, Fujitsu's Virtuora Intelligent Applications enable MNOs to streamline complex network operations, improve performance, reduce costs, and speed service delivery, helping generate additional revenue streams and boost profitability.

Fujitsu's AI-powered network applications leverage unique neural network modeling plus pre-trained ML models with inherent networking expertise to vastly improve efficiency. With a software architecture compatible with large language model (LLM) technology and generative AI, the applications provide continuous learning and unleash self-healing multivendor networks. This allows greater network automation to reduce problem resolution times, eliminate repetitive tasks, and enable operations to make faster, more accurate decisions.

Fujitsu's new collection of intelligent network applications helps MNOs quickly investigate network problems and service disruptions. Virtuora IA applies real-time inference to develop a precise analysis of problems, creating multivendor, multidomain ML models that use a neural network to reveal contextual network insights. With the ability to adapt to evolving network behavior, this intelligence translates into proactive action including automated notification processes and remediation. In a recent trial, a Tier 1 MNO was able to sort and understand data from hundreds of thousands of network nodes and end points, reducing thousands of network anomalies into root causes and their locations within minutes.

"Our innovative new AI-powered network applications are part of an expanding portfolio of intelligent software solutions designed to help network operators realize light-touch operations for greater agility, lower TCO and unrivalled performance," said Greg Manganello, senior vice president of the network software and integration business unit at Fujitsu. "We have combined decades of network operations experience with our extensive AI research to deliver immediate business value within a trusted multivendor network management ecosystem."

With this new collection of Virtuora Intelligent Applications, Fujitsu is delivering AI-powered applications focused on power savings and network optimization, as well as automated incremental deployment and rollback. To learn more, visit Fujitsu in Hall 2 Stand 2G60 at MWC Barcelona 2024, to be held February 26 29, 2024.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers in over 100 countries, our 124,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: Computing, Networks, AI, Data Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.7 trillion yen (US$28 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: https://www.fujitsu.com/.

About Fujitsu Network Communications Inc.

Fujitsu Network Communications, Inc. is a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for network operators, service providers and content providers worldwide. We combine best-in-class hardware, software and services with multi-vendor expertise to enable cost savings, faster services delivery and improved network performance. Working closely with our customers and ecosystem partners, we design, build, operate and maintain better networks for the connected world. For more information, please see http://us.fujitsu.com/telecom or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/Fujitsu-network-communications

Fujitsu (and design) ®, Virtuora® are trademarks of Fujitsu Limited in the United States and other countries. All rights reserved. All other company or product names mentioned herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners. Information provided in this press release is accurate at time of publication and is subject to change without advance notice.

