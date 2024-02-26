Between February 26 29, 2024, USound's team will be showcasing the most compact audio solutions for TWS earphones and OTC hearing aids.

USound, the leading global provider of MEMS speakers, will be represented by a skilled team of engineers at the annual Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain. Between February 26 29, 2024, the Austrian company will be showcasing its latest product developments at FIRA GRAN VIA, booth CS190. Participants will have the opportunity to see and test the most compact MEMS (Microelectromechanical Systems) speakers for seamless integration into true-wireless-systems (TWS) earphones, in-ear-monitor systems (IEMs), and over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids.

USound MEMS speaker from the Ganymede series. (Photo: Business Wire)

About MWC

MWC Barcelona is one of the largest events dedicated to the connectivity ecosystem. From device manufacturers and mobile operators to content owners and tech enthusiasts, tens of thousands of people travel to Barcelona to attend the annual conference. As stated on the event's page, "it's the place to find out where the industry, your business and your career are headed. Miss out on MWC Barcelona, miss out on the next 12 months

About USound

USound is a fast-growing MEMS speaker company that enables its customers to bring new revolutionary audio products to the market. USound's unique selling proposition is based on radical miniaturization, power reduction and increased production efficiency. USound's audio products are safeguarded by over 370 patents. Learn more by visiting www.usound.com

