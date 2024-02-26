

COURBEVOIE (dpa-AFX) - Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (CODGF.PK), a construction and materials company, Monday announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire shares of CSR, a building products company, for A$9 per share in cash.



This brings the total net enterprise value to A$3.2 billion.



As per the agreement, the purchase price represents a premium of 33 percent above the volume-weighted average price per share for one month trading ending on February 20.



With this acquisition, Saint-Gobain hopes to establish a leading presence in the Australian construction market. According to the company, CSR has a total revenue of A$2.7bn and 30 manufacturing plants. It is also considered Australia's trusted and iconic brand.



The company is expecting value creation by year 3 after the transaction close with EPS accretive from year 1.



The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2024.



On Friday, Saint-Gobain shares closed at EUR 70.19, up 0.79% in Paris.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig! Hier klicken