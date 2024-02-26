The Visibility of Negative Information on Search Engines of Businesses in which Countermeasures Against Reputational Damage were Introduced Decreased over 87% on Average

Brand Cloud Inc. (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director: Yuto Kano), a company engaged in general brand consulting, has disclosed that negative business information is searched for about 4.4 times more than positive information.

A statistical analysis*1 performed on reputational damage countermeasures implemented by Brand Cloud revealed that negative information is searched for about 4.4 times more than positive information. On the other hand, with the number of social media users worldwide expected to increase from 4.59 billion in 2022 to 6.03 billion in 2028*2, and backgrounded on social digitalization, the influence of individuals' communications on the Internet has been increasing every year. Accordingly, they believe that opportunities to encounter excessive "flaming" such as malicious internet postings, slander, and boycott movements as reputational damages on social networking services and news media will also increase.

According to the psychological phenomenon of "negativity bias," people tend to react more strongly and deeply to negative information and events than to positive ones. Such information draws your attention, and increases the likelihood of long-term retention.

According to the results of Brand Cloud's current analysis, the click rates of keywords associated by companies with risk was markedly higher than for positive keywords.

Businesses who implemented reputational damage countermeasures using Brand Cloud's "Reputational Damage Cloud" slander countermeasure service showed an average decrease of over 87% for search keywords and negative information that fan rumors on search engines, and achieved risk amelioration of over 94%. As a result, they have succeeded in accurately delivering "desirable" neutral and positive information to customers.

*1 Statistics targeting Brand Cloud's client companies who have implemented reputational damage countermeasures in Japan

*2 Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications "2023 Summary of Current Status Report on Information Communications"

About the Reputational Damage Cloud

This is a service that implements ORM (Online Reputation Management) technologies developed in the USA, and the findings of international lawyers and white-hat hackers, and performs reputational damage countermeasures on the internet, mainly by technical approaches using Artificial Intelligence. If left online, misunderstandings and malicious slander have the potential to significantly damage a company's reputation and brand. In order to prevent this, they provide comprehensive consulting services as a managerial measure, not merely technology-centered measures.

About Brand Cloud

Since being established in 2013, they have been providing the "Reputational Damage Cloud" slander countermeasure service and the "Brand Lifting" service to enhance brand value. In 2017, the efficacy of their measures was admitted by Vector Inc., the No. 1 PR company in Asia, and Brand Cloud entered the Vector Group. In addition, in the 10 years since their establishment until now they have continually reached new heights in sales revenue, and are deploying services in 9 countries worldwide.

Company Name Brand Cloud Inc. Representative Representative Director Yuto Kano Address TODA BUILDING Aoyama, 8-5-34 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo 107-0052 TEL 81-3-6447-2653 URL https://brandcloud.co.jp/en/ Business Details Internet slander/reputational damage countermeasures, reputation management, corporate branding, etc.

