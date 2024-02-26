MWC Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global IoT solutions provider, has unveiled a new portfolio of Wi-Fi 7 modules that are ideal for PC OEMs looking to support Wi-Fi 7 in their devices' connectivity technology options. The expanded Quectel Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 modules range includes the Quectel NCM825, NCM825A, NCM835, NCM865 and NCM865A. All of the new modules offer support for Intel and AMD x86 platforms as well as the Snapdragon X Elite platform for leading Windows PC experiences.

The Quectel NCM825, NCM835 and NCM865 series modules utilize a Qualcomm FastConnect 7800 Mobile Connectivity system from Qualcomm Technologies and support simultaneous operation on the 2.4GHz plus 5GHz and 2.4GHz plus 6 GHz frequency bands thanks to 2 x 2 MIMO with dual band simultaneous (DBS) capability. The NCM865 and NCM865A chipsets feature High Band Simultaneous (HBS) technology, which enhances wireless communication by minimizing interference within the high-frequency spectrum. This advancement contributes to a more efficient use of bandwidth, resulting in decreased latency and an increase in data throughput. The modules also support multi-link operation (MLO), a feature that allows routers to use multiple wireless bands and channels at the same time to connect to a Wi-Fi 7 client. MLO enables the NCM8x5 series to achieve a faster data rate, much lower latency and higher network reliability for users.

"We're delighted to bring further choice to PC OEMs by adding Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 modules to our portfolio," said Norbert Muhrer, President and CSO, Quectel Wireless Solutions. "By harnessing the performance of multi-link operation alongside dual band simultaneous capability we are able to ensure end users can access faster data with ultra-low latency while also continuing to experience outstanding network reliability. This widens the performance envelope for manufacturers and opens up rich experiences and greater flexibility for their customers."

In addition, the new modules support 4K-QAM and 320MHz bandwidth which enables them to achieve a maximum data rate of 5.8Gbps, allowing the ultra-low latency and real-time response that laptop use cases demand. The modules also integrate and support dual Bluetooth, 2Mbps Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), LE audio and BLE Long Range.

The Quectel NCM825 series measures 16.0mm x 20.0mm x 1.80mm, while the NCM865 series measures 22.0mm x 30.0mm x 2.25mm. The modules operate in the -10 °C to +65 °C temperature range and variants are certified by regulators across the globe.

Quectel places security at the heart for everything they do. Working closely with Finite State, the leader in managing software supply chain risk for the enterprise, to enhance the security of its modules through rigorous security testing, improved software supply chain visibility, and comprehensive software risk management, ensuring security testing in all phases of the development cycle. In addition to penetration testing of its key modules, Quectel announced the release of Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) and Vulnerability Exploitability Exchange (VEX) documents for its IoT modules. As an industry-first among IoT module manufacturers, these resources will be made available through the Quectel website.

Furthermore, to help customers to facilitate their designs, Quectel offers a variety of high-performance antennas which boost wireless connectivity significantly. IoT developers can bundle Quectel modules along with Quectel's antennas and pre-certification services, reducing both cost and time-to-market for their IoT devices.

