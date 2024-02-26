Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 26.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Nurexone Biologic: Spektakuläre Story – spektakulärer Kursverlauf!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
26.02.2024 | 09:12
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

OKX's 16th Consecutive Proof of Reserves Report: USD17.7 Billion in Primary Assets

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading global Web3 technology company and crypto exchange, today announced the release of its 16th consecutive Proof of Reserves (PoR) report, highlighting a total of USD17.7 billion and an average reserve ratio of 104% in primary assets.


OKX's PoR report provides a detailed overview of the reserve ratios of the most frequently traded assets on the platform: BTC, ETH, USDT, USDC, XRP, DOGE, SOL, OKB, APT, DOT, ELF, EOS, ETC, FIL, LINK, LTC, OKT, PEOPLE, TON, TRX, UNI and BCH. OKX included Bitcoin Cash (BCH) in its PoR report for the first time in January 2024.

Reiterating the consistency of previous reports, OKX's 16th consecutive monthly PoR report reveals reserve ratios of over 100% for all of these assets, thereby ensuring that user funds are backed on a 1:1 basis.

The current reserve ratios for OKX's primary assets are as follows:

  • BTC: 103%
  • ETH: 104%
  • USDT: 105%
  • USDC: 104%

OKX Global Chief Commercial Officer Lennix Lai said: "As we navigate the dynamic crypto landscape, we want to make sure our dedication to transparency and ensuring the security of our users' assets continues to set us apart. Reaching the 16th iteration of our PoR report is a testament to our ongoing efforts to uphold these standards and fuels our drive to continually raise the bar."

Since the inception of the program, OKX has integrated various updates and improvements to its PoR based on user feedback. In 2023, OKX incorporated the Zero-Knowledge Scalable Transparent Argument of Knowledge (zk-STARK) technology into its PoR process, a technology that enables users to independently verify the solvency of the exchange while ensuring the backing of their assets by the reserves, with no compromise on privacy.

Users can view OKX's latest PoR report, reserve ratios and verify the exchange's solvency here.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

For further information, please contact:
Media@okx.com

ENDS

Disclaimer

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2014295/OKX_Logo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/okxs-16th-consecutive-proof-of-reserves-report-usd17-7-billion-in-primary-assets-302070816.html

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps
Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.