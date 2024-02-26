Robo-Revolution in the Kingdom: KSA Robo-Advisory Market Zooms Ahead at 48% CAGR, Fueled by Tech Adoption and Millennials' Power: Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's wealth management landscape is experiencing a transformative shift, fueled by the rise of robo-advisors and the growing tech-savvy population. Ken Research's insightful report, KSA Robo-Advisory in Wealth Management Market: Investing in the Future, delves into this dynamic market, projecting a remarkable 48% CAGR over the next five years. This press release summarizes the key findings and offers valuable insights for investors, financial institutions, and stakeholders seeking to capitalize on this flourishing trend.

Market Overview:

Several key factors are propelling the KSA robo-advisory market towards an automated future:

Millennial Power: The growing millennial population, comfortable with technology and seeking low-cost investment solutions, is driving the demand for robo-advisors.

The growing millennial population, comfortable with technology and seeking low-cost investment solutions, is driving the demand for robo-advisors. Tech Adoption: Increasing internet and smartphone penetration, coupled with government initiatives like Vision 2030, creates a fertile ground for digital investment platforms.

Increasing internet and smartphone penetration, coupled with government initiatives like Vision 2030, creates a fertile ground for digital investment platforms. Financial Inclusion: Robo-advisors offer low minimum investments and personalized advice, making wealth management accessible to a wider audience.

Robo-advisors offer low minimum investments and personalized advice, making wealth management accessible to a wider audience. Affordability and Transparency: Automated algorithms and lower fees compared to traditional advisors make robo-advisors an attractive option for cost-conscious investors.

Interested to Know More about this Report, Request a Free Sample Report

Segmentation Spotlight:

Ken Research provides a detailed segmentation of the market, allowing you to pinpoint your target audience effectively:

By Investment Type: Equity, fixed income, and hybrid portfolios are the primary offerings, with niche segments like Sharia-compliant investing emerging.

Equity, fixed income, and hybrid portfolios are the primary offerings, with niche segments like Sharia-compliant investing emerging. By Target Client: Retail investors dominate, but robo-advisors are also targeting high-net-worth individuals and institutional investors.

Retail investors dominate, but robo-advisors are also targeting high-net-worth individuals and institutional investors. By Technology: Algorithmic-based robo-advisors hold the largest share, but hybrid models combining human expertise and AI are gaining traction.

Algorithmic-based robo-advisors hold the largest share, but hybrid models combining human expertise and AI are gaining traction. By Distribution Channel: Direct-to-consumer platforms are popular, but partnerships with banks and wealth managers are becoming increasingly common.

Competitive Landscape:

The KSA robo-advisory market features a mix of established players and innovative newcomers:

Global Giants: International players like Stash Away and Nutmeg are entering the market with their global expertise and advanced technologies.

International players like Stash Away and Nutmeg are entering the market with their global expertise and advanced technologies. Regional Powerhouses: Homegrown players like Sarwa and AlRajhi Bank's "Sadeem Invest" offer localized solutions and cater to specific market needs.

Homegrown players like Sarwa and AlRajhi Bank's "Sadeem Invest" offer localized solutions and cater to specific market needs. Fintech Startups: Agile startups are disrupting the market with niche offerings, focusing on specific investment strategies or targeting millennial investors.

Recent Developments:

Regulatory Sandbox: The Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA) has established a regulatory sandbox to facilitate innovation and support the growth of new robo-advisor platforms.

The Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA) has established a regulatory sandbox to facilitate innovation and support the growth of new robo-advisor platforms. Open Banking Initiatives: Open banking APIs enable collaboration between robo-advisors and traditional institutions, offering a wider range of investment options and data-driven insights.

Open banking APIs enable collaboration between robo-advisors and traditional institutions, offering a wider range of investment options and data-driven insights. Focus on Investor Education: Financial institutions and regulators are collaborating to educate investors about robo-advisors and promote responsible investment practices.

Visit this Link :- Request for custom report

Future Outlook:

The KSA robo-advisory market is poised for exciting developments in the coming years:

Personalization and Customization: AI-powered platforms will offer hyper-personalized investment strategies and wealth management advice.

AI-powered platforms will offer hyper-personalized investment strategies and wealth management advice. Integration with Fintech: Robo-advisors will integrate with other fintech solutions like robo-retirement and budgeting tools, creating holistic financial management experiences.

Robo-advisors will integrate with other fintech solutions like robo-retirement and budgeting tools, creating holistic financial management experiences. Focus on Sustainability: Environmentally and socially responsible investing (ESG) options will become increasingly available through robo-advisors.

Environmentally and socially responsible investing (ESG) options will become increasingly available through robo-advisors. Expansion into Emerging Segments: Robo-advisors will target new segments like Islamic wealth management and micro-investing.

Challenges to Address:

Despite its promising future, the market faces some hurdles:

Consumer Trust: Building trust in automated investment platforms and overcoming the "black box" perception remain crucial challenges.

Building trust in automated investment platforms and overcoming the "black box" perception remain crucial challenges. Cybersecurity Concerns: Robust cybersecurity measures are essential to protect sensitive financial data and ensure investor confidence.

Robust cybersecurity measures are essential to protect sensitive financial data and ensure investor confidence. Regulatory Uncertainty: Navigating the evolving regulatory landscape can be challenging for new entrants.

Why This Report Matters:

This report empowers various stakeholders to navigate the KSA robo-advisory market:

Investors: Identify the right robo-advisor platform based on their investment goals, risk tolerance, and financial literacy level.

Identify the right robo-advisor platform based on their investment goals, risk tolerance, and financial literacy level. Financial institutions: Understand the competitive landscape, develop their own robo-advisory offerings, or partner with existing platforms.

Understand the competitive landscape, develop their own robo-advisory offerings, or partner with existing platforms. Fintech startups: Identify niche opportunities, develop innovative solutions, and navigate the regulatory environment effectively.

Identify niche opportunities, develop innovative solutions, and navigate the regulatory environment effectively. Policymakers: Develop policies that foster innovation, promote investor protection, and ensure a level playing field in the market.

Request free 30 minutes analyst call

Taxonomy

By Type

Hybrid Robo Advisors

Pure Robo Advisors

By Age-Group

19-28 years

29-38 years

39-45 years

45+ years

By Region

Riyadh

Makkah

Eastern Region

Others

By End User

Retail Investor

High Net Worth Individuals

For More Insights On Market Intelligence, Refer To The Link Below: -

KSA Robo Advisory in Wealth Management Market

Related Reports by Ken Research: -

UAE Debt Collection Market Outlook to 2027 Characterized by fierce competition among the existing players and high growth prospects

According to Ken Research estimates, UAE Debt Collection Market - which grew at a CAGR of 11.6% in the period of 2017-2022 - is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.8% in the forecasted period of 202-2027, owing to increasing emphasis on NLP techniques and changing IT policies and documentation.

MENA Remittance Market Outlook to 2027 segmented by mode of transfer (digital, traditional), type of channel (Banks, online platforms, money transfer operators), type of end use (migrant labour workforce, personal, small business & others) Geography (Latin America, Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East)

According to Ken Research estimates, the MENA Remittance Market which has seen a steady growth in last few years excluding the pandemic year is driven by rise in mobile-based payment channels and cross-border transactions and decrease in remittance transfer time & cost drives the growth of the market. In addition, increase in adoption of banking & financial sectors across the globe fuels the remittance market growth.

Australia Cards and Payment Market Outlook to 2027F By Cards (Debit Cards, Credit Cards, Prepaid Cards), By Payment Terminals (POS and ATMs), By Payment Instruments (Credit Transfers, Direct Debit, Cheques, Cash and Payment Cards)

According to Ken Research estimates, the Australia Cards and Payment Market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of ~% in the period of 2022-2027F, owing to the rising of contactless payments, increasing debit card usage and the emergence of digital wallets.

Brazil Cards and Payment Market Outlook to 2027F By Cards (Debit Cards, Credit Cards, Prepaid Cards), By Payment Terminals (POS and ATMs), By Payment Instruments (Credit Transfers, Direct Debit, Cheques, Cash and Payment Cards)

According to Ken Research estimates, the Brazil cards and payment market is forecasted to grow at a robust CAGR in the period of 2022P-2027F, owing to digitalization and the growth in the volume of high-net-worth individuals. There is marvelous potential, with almost two-thirds of adult consumers holding a debit card and Pix having proven a world beater in terms of mass market uptake.

Follow Us -

LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube

Contact Us:-

Ken Research Private Limited

Ankur Gupta, Director Strategy and Growth

Ankur@kenresearch.com

+91-9015378249

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1954972/3782349/Ken_Research_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/robo-revolution-in-the-kingdom-ksa-robo-advisory-market-zooms-ahead-at-48-cagr-fueled-by-tech-adoption-and-millennials-power-ken-research-302070846.html