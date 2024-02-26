DJ Amundi Bloomberg Equal-weight Commodity ex-Agriculture UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Bloomberg Equal-weight Commodity ex-Agriculture UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 23-Feb-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 20.9299 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 52084474 CODE: COMG LN ISIN: LU1829218749

February 26, 2024 03:21 ET (08:21 GMT)