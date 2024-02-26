DJ Amundi Nasdaq-100 II UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Nasdaq-100 II UCITS ETF Acc (NASD LN) Amundi Nasdaq-100 II UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 26-Feb-2024 / 09:21 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Nasdaq-100 II UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 23-Feb-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 66.696 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 35345977 CODE: NASD LN ISIN: LU1829221024 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1829221024 Category Code: NAV TIDM: NASD LN Sequence No.: 305931 EQS News ID: 1844803 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 26, 2024 03:21 ET (08:21 GMT)