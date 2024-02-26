DJ Amundi US Inverse Inflation Expectations 10Y UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi US Inverse Inflation Expectations 10Y UCITS ETF Acc (UINU LN) Amundi US Inverse Inflation Expectations 10Y UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 26-Feb-2024 / 09:21 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US Inverse Inflation Expectations 10Y UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 23-Feb-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 96.0464 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 57599 CODE: UINU LN ISIN: LU1879532940 =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1879532940 Category Code: NAV TIDM: UINU LN Sequence No.: 305938 EQS News ID: 1844819 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 26, 2024 03:21 ET (08:21 GMT)