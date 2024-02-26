The 2024 Autumn/Winter Milan Fashion Week - Shenzhen Futian Fashion Carnival: Shenzhen Youth Fashion Brands Shine in Milan Fashion Week

The 2024 Autumn/Winter Milan Fashion Week - Shenzhen Futian Fashion Carnival

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 23, the 2024 Autumn/Winter Milan Fashion Week - Shenzhen Futian Fashion Carnival kicked off in Milan, Italy. High-end fashion brands NEXY.CO, KAVON and CHLOSIO from Shenzhen's Futian District jointly debuted at the top fashion show venue Palazzo Reale in Milan Fashion Week. It was the first time that Shenzhen fashion brands had collectively entered the official schedule of the Autumn/Winter Milan Fashion Week with a special "fashion carnival", presenting a grand high-level women's clothing brand joint fashion show, and injecting fresh Shenzhen charm and Futian elements into Milan Fashion Week. Around 300 people including Italian fashion industry entrepreneurs, brand representatives, industry association leaders, Milan celebrities, fashion influencers and international media representatives attended the event.

The "hand-in-hand" fashion show spanning thousands of miles took place at the top official fashion show venue - Palazzo Reale, Milano. With the magnificent Duomo di Milano as the backdrop, the wonderful collision of Eastern civilization and Western art on the runway of Milan Fashion Week attracted extra attention.

On the runway, Eastern fashion from Shenzhen and Western modern fashion added radiance and beauty to each other. At this moment, contemporary fashion and traditional art resonated. Chinese design brimming with profound cultural significance received unanimous praise from the local industry and media. Guests on the spot described the experience of this grand show with words such as "shocking" "stunning" "successful" and "exciting". Off the stage, fashion professionals raised their cameras and phones to capture the stunning moments of the grand show and expressed their anticipation for another gathering at the Milan Fashion Week•Shenzhen Futian Fashion Carnival next year. They were confident that another "spring of fashion" would be embraced amid active international fashion cooperation.

As one of the organizers of this event, in recent years, Futian District from Shenzhen has been fully supporting fashion brands to "go global" and actively promoting high-end fashion brands to participate in official fashion shows of the four major international fashion weeks and launch new products.

Taking this event as an opportunity, the IFSC and ICFCC signed a letter of intent for cooperation at the Milan City Hall, reaching a cooperation intention on the international promotion of Futian fashion industry, international fashion enterprise cooperation and collaboration in organizing fashion industry promotions.

