Amundi MSCI China ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR (C) (CNEU LN) Amundi MSCI China ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 26-Feb-2024 / 09:30 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI China ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR (C) DEALING DATE: 23-Feb-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 27.6758 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6520148 CODE: CNEU LN ISIN: LU2343997487 =------------------------------------------------------------------------ Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: LU2343997487 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CNEU LN Sequence No.: 306004 EQS News ID: 1844959 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

February 26, 2024 03:30 ET (08:30 GMT)