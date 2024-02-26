

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks were little changed on Monday ahead of key eurozone inflation data due this week that could offer important clues on the timing of interest rate cuts.



ECB President Lagarde's speech and U.S. economic data, including housing sector indicators, may influence trading sentiment later in the day.



The benchmark DAX was marginally higher at 17,420 after closing 0.3 percent higher on Friday.



The euro inched up against a basket of major rivals ahead of Lagarde's remarks.



Encavis AG dropped half a percent. The electric services company said that has expanded its Spanish solar park portfolio with the acquisition of two more solar parks in Andalucia.



The financial terms of the deal are not known.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig! Hier klicken