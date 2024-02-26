Lexsoft Systems: Lexsoft Launches T3 GenAI, a New Leading Edge Solution for Knowledge Management in Legal

Out-of-the-box and ready-to-deploy generative AI solution marks a step change in knowledge management capability for law firms, delivering automation and simplified processes alongside visual, actionable data analytics

LONDON and MADRID, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexsoft Systems, a provider of IT and business process solutions, today announced the launch of Lexsoft T3 GenAI, a new knowledge management (KM) solution within its T3 product suite, powered by Microsoft OpenAI technology, to deliver Copilot-like functionality and user experience to the KM function. This out-of-the-box, ready-to-deploy, and best practice-led solution marks a step change in KM capability, enabling law firms to simplify and automate critical processes, fully supported with visual and actionable data analytics.

Conditional Forms and generative AI

T3 GenAI simplifies the knowledge submission, curation, and classification process in the KM system for knowledge managers and professional support lawyers (PSLs).

For lawyers, the use of Conditional Forms makes the knowledge submission process intuitive and easy. On submission, Conditional Forms prompt lawyers for information that is pertinent to only that legal document type. For example, if a contract is being submitted, the Conditional Form will ask for information such as the names of the parties involved, execution dates, quantities, and such.

Knowledge departments also have the ability to embed the document submission process within lawyers' workflow. Combining the Conditional Forms feature with generative AI technology, T3 GenAI automatically extracts the key information from the documents being submitted. This eliminates the need for knowledge professionals to request lawyers for information related to the submission.

AI for automatic extraction, classification, and data compliance

To the documents submitted, without human intervention, T3 GenAI applies AI to automatically extract relevant information, create abstracts, and accurately mine the metadata to classify them in the KM system. This removes the need for KM professionals to manually appraise lawyers' documents or ask questions to identify, curate, and classify the knowledge documents - a process that has thus far been followed - saving these individuals valuable time for more strategic use.

Crucially, T3 GenAI uses firms' own, unique taxonomies to mechanically classify the knowledge documents. The solution doesn't force firms to use standardised, out-of-the-box data classification structures or taxonomies. When used in conjunction with Lexsoft's redaction tool, T3 Redact, T3 GenAI habitually protects confidential information, reducing the data privacy and compliance burden for knowledge professionals.

Single, central interface, underpinned by data analytics

T3 GenAI, combined with T3 Analytics, a component of the T3 product suite, now offers KM professionals and PSLs a new way of working.

Underpinned by advanced data analytics, T3 Analytics provides a single, central activity dashboard. Through a real-time, aggregated, and visual representation of outstanding activities, KM professionals and PSLs adopt a project management-led approach to prioritise, assign and monitor tasks from a single interface. The KM department has full visibility of tasks completed, new tasks assigned, and the status of each task, in real time. This capability eliminates the need to use emails - a tool designed for communication - for activity and task management. This traditional approach is inefficient, and creates a burdensome volume of email traffic, making it difficult for KM professionals to monitor and execute against the tasks assigned to them.

"T3 GenAI will enable KM professionals to redefine the way they have worked historically," said Carlos García-Egocheaga, CEO of Lexsoft Systems. "Knowledge professionals have been asking for this kind of smart functionality for many years. OpenAI has enabled the delivery of this capability from a technical standpoint. The value of the technology, however, lies in its application. T3 GenAI is underpinned by almost 20 years of KM experience in the legal sector. We understand deeply how law firms operate across sectors and specialties, and this expertise is reflected in how we have applied generative AI technology to deliver a high level of accuracy, automation, and advanced KM capability."

T3 is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution that is implemented over the industry-leading document and email management platform, iManage Work in the cloud, in the highly secure Microsoft Azure environment. Both the T3 SaaS and T3 GenAI solutions seamlessly integrate with cloudimanage.com, iManage's Cloud platform; and iManage Insight+, iManage's cloud-native knowledge search and management solution.

About Lexsoft Systems

Lexsoft provides IT and business process solutions to the legal sector across Europe, the United States, and Latin America. ISO 27001 certified for its Madrid office, the company assists law firms and corporate legal departments (CLD) to improve their document management, knowledge management, practice management, and CRM processes, to facilitate business efficiency, improve productivity, and reduce risk. Lexsoft T3 is a proven knowledge management solution, offering one of the most comprehensive workflows for this business function. For more information visit: www.lexsoft.com.

