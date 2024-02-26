Thomson Reuters Successful Acquisition of Pagero Paves the Way for Significant Growth Opportunities

Accelerating the companies' joint vision for a connected suite of e-invoicing and indirect tax solutions for customers across the globe.

TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomson Reuters Corporation (NYSE / TSX: TRI) ("Thomson Reuters") a global content and technology company, previously announced the successful outcome of its recommended public offer for Pagero Group AB (publ) (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm: PAGERO) ("Pagero" or the "Company"), for a purchase price of approx. USD 800 million / SEK 8.1 billion .

The acquisition marks the sixth deal closed by Thomson Reuters since January 1, 2023, with a total acquisition value of approximately $2.1 billion, contributing to a stronger, strategically aligned portfolio with exciting growth prospects.

Pagero is a global leader in e-invoicing and indirect tax solutions, which it delivers through its Smart Business Network. The secure network connects customers to suppliers, customers and authorities regardless of the system they use - linking 90,000 customers to a platform reaching 14 million companies. This enables an automated, secure, and compliant exchange of invoices and other documents that seamlessly integrates with customers' ERP systems.

"Our successful commercial partnership with Pagero is a testament to our strategic and cultural fit, and we are thrilled to now be able to welcome the talented Pagero team to Thomson Reuters. We are excited by the unique potential of Pagero's Smart Business Network and fully recognize the significant value this open ecosystem provides to customers, suppliers and authorities," said Steve Hasker, President and CEO of Thomson Reuters. "We will continue to invest in Pagero as we work through a thoughtful and gradual integration, bringing benefits to our shared customers, partners and colleagues."

With over 80 countries planning or implementing e-invoicing regulations, the acquisition is set to accelerate the companies' shared vision for a globally connected suite of e-invoicing capabilities. The network is compliant with the mandates in over 75 of these countries, with opportunity for growth.

Thomson Reuters acquisition of Pagero builds on the successful strategic partnership between the two companies. Paving the way for a smooth integration, this evolution allows Thomson Reuters to efficiently capitalize on the combined expertise and resources while recognizing Pagero's unique strengths and talented team. The strategic fit of Pagero's e-invoicing solutions with the Thomson Reuters ONESOURCE suite will bring meaningful customers benefits, including enhanced compliance, end to end workflow automation and global scale through a single trusted vendor.

"We are very excited to become part of Thomson Reuters. The interest shown in Pagero is confirmation of both our market position and the great products and service we deliver to our customers and partners. Our joint forces and combined offering create unparallelled value in the market and I am looking forward to continuing our journey towards building the world's largest business network for automated, secure and compliant business transactions. The industry landscape continues to develop at pace and together we are committed to helping our customers and partners make buying and selling easy across all corners of the world", says Bengt Nilsson, CEO of Pagero.

Through the integration program and beyond, Thomson Reuters is committed to ensuring continuity for customers, partners and colleagues as they continue to offer Pagero as a market solution.

Over time, Thomson Reuters sees further opportunities to leverage Pagero's brand and advanced network to deliver additional compliance offerings across various parts of its portfolio including Global Trade Management, Supply Chain and Vendor Risk.

Moving forward Pagero's CEO Bengt Nilsson will report to Thomson Reuters' CEO Steve Hasker and the financial performance of Pagero will be reported into Thomson Reuters Corporates segment.

Pagero has a proven track record of double-digit revenue growth and is highly profitable in its scaled markets. Thomson Reuters see a pathway to robust overall profitability in the next few years as Pagero's investment markets scale up. For more information on Pagero's 2023 year-end report please click here

