

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Monday.



The Australian dollar fell to 4-day low of 0.6542 against the U.S. dollar and 98.46 against the yen, from early highs of 0.6566 and 98.79, respectively.



Against the euro, the aussie slipped to nearly a 2-week low of 1.6561 from an early high of 1.6481.



The aussie edged down to 0.8849 against the Canadian dollar, from an early high of 0.8869.



Moving away an early 5-day high of 1.0633 against the Canadian dollar, the aussie dropped to 1.0612.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.64 against the greenback, 97.00 against the yen, 1.66 against the euro, 0.85 against the loonie and 1.05 against the kiwi.



