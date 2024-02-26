

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against most major currencies in the European session on Monday.



The NZ dollar fell to 5-day lows of 0.6162 against the U.S. dollar and 92.66 against the yen, from early highs of 0.6188 and 93.11, respectively.



Against the euro, the kiwi dropped to a 1-week low of 1.7576 from an early high of 1.7483.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.60 against the greenback, 90.00 against the yen and 1.78 against the euro.



