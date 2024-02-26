Anzeige
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc: Holding(s) in Company

DJ Holding(s) in Company 

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES) 
Holding(s) in Company 
26-Feb-2024 / 09:18 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Standard Form TR-1 
Standard form for notification of major holdings 
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i 
 
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: 
IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC 
2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): 
[X] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 
[ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
[ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
[ ] Other (please specify)iii: 
 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv: 
Name: 
                                     City and country of registered office (if 
MPMF Fund Management (Ireland) Limited, as manager of Irish Residential applicable): 
Properties Sub-Fund 1, a sub-fund of Irish Residential Properties Fund, 
an umbrella unit trust authorised by the Central Bank of Ireland as a  Dublin, Ireland 
qualifying alternative investment fund pursuant to the Unit Trusts Act, 
1990 and any regulations made thereunder 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v: 
CAPREIT LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 
February 23, 2024 
6. Date on which issuer notified: 
February 25, 2024 
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: 
16.6% 
8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: 
                                         % of voting 
                                 % of voting   rights through Total of Total number 
                                 rights attached financial   both in % of voting 
                                 to shares (total instruments  (9.A +  rights of 
                                 of 9.A)     (total of   9.B)   issuervii 
                                         9.B.1 + 9.B.2) 
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed  16.6%      N/A      16.6%   87,673,410 
or reached 
Position of previous notification (if applicable)        17.2%      N/A      17.2% 
 
9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii: 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
            Number of voting rightsix    % of voting rights 
Class/type of 
shares 
ISIN code (if     Direct       Indirect   Direct            Indirect 
possible) 
 
Ordinary        87,673,410            16.6% 
 
 
SUBTOTAL A                 87,673,410  16.6% 
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations 
Type of financial    Expiration Exercise/      Number of voting rights that may be acquired % of voting rights 
instrument        datex   Conversion Periodxi if the instrument is exercised/converted. 
 
 
 
                  SUBTOTAL B.1 
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations 
Type of financial   Expiration  Exercise/  Physical or cash                     % of voting 
instrument       datex    Conversion settlementxii     Number of voting rights      rights 
                  Period xi 
 
 
 
                        SUBTOTAL B.2 
 
10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box): 
 
[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not 
control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii 
 
[X ] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv: 
 
                             % of voting rights % of voting rights    Total of both if 
                             if it equals or is through financial     it equals or is 
Namexv                          higher than the  instruments if it equals higher than the 
                             notifiable     or is higher than the   notifiable 
                             threshold     notifiable threshold   threshold 
MPMF Fund Management (Ireland) Limited, as manager of 
Irish Residential Properties Sub-Fund 1, a sub-fund of 
Irish Residential Properties Fund, an umbrella unit trust 16.6%       N/A            16.6% 
authorised by the Central Bank of Ireland as a qualifying 
alternative investment fund pursuant to the Unit Trusts 
Act, 1990 and any regulations made thereunder 
 
 
 
 
 
11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date] 
 
 
 
12. Additional informationxvi: 
 
 
Done at Dublin, Ireland on February 23, 2024.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BJ34P519 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:      IRES 
LEI Code:    635400EOPACLULRENY18 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  306041 
EQS News ID:  1845067 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1845067&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 26, 2024 04:18 ET (09:18 GMT)

