

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil held the biggest drop in three weeks on Monday as demand worries, especially in the face of uncertainty over the timing and pace of interest rate cuts in the U.S. and Europe, offset heightened tensions in the Red Sea.



Benchmark Brent crude futures dropped 0.6 percent to $80.33 a barrel, while WTI crude futures were down 0.6 percent at $76.04.



Both contracts fell 2-3 percent last week amid uncertainty over demand.



There are fresh concerns about China's economic growth prospects after Moody's revoked the credit ratings of 11 Chinese enterprises, citing 'business reasons.'



China has curbed short selling and quant trading activities to support its flailing stock markets recently, But analysts say that the country needs to boost investor confidence by focusing on economic reforms.



Geopolitical tensions remained on investors' radar after Israeli troops and Palestinian gunmen clashed in various parts of the Gaza Strip over the weekend.



