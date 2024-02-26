

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices dipped on Monday while the dollar firmed up ahead of a busy week of economic data and speeches by Federal Reserve officials.



Spot gold slipped 0.1 percent to $2,032.83 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were down 0.4 percent at $2,042.10.



Investors eye a slew of U.S. economic data this week, including the Fed's preferred gauge of inflation on Thursday for further clues on the prospects of early rate cuts.



Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams said in an interview published Friday that the U.S. central bank is on track to cut interest rates 'later this year.'



A string of speeches by Federal Reserve officials this week may provide additional clarity on the timing and pace of rate cuts.



This week's trading may also be driven by reaction to U.S. reports on durable goods orders, new home sales, consumer confidence and manufacturing activity.



There are expectations of a positive outcome in the U.S. Q4 GDP data to be released on Wednesday.



The euro rose against its major rivals after ECB's Yannis Stournaras ruled out the possibility of rate cuts in March.



Inflation reports from Germany, France, Spain and the euro zone will be in the spotlight later this week.



