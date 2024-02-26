Anzeige
Montag, 26.02.2024
Nurexone Biologic: Spektakuläre Story – spektakulärer Kursverlauf!
ACCESSWIRE
26.02.2024 | 12:02
American Weigh Scales Secures Contract With USPS

CUMMING, GA / ACCESSWIRE / February 26, 2024 / American Weigh Scales, a leading provider of precision weighing solutions, proudly announces the successful award of a significant contract with the United States Postal Service (USPS). This underscores American Weigh Scales' commitment to delivering cutting-edge products and solutions to meet the evolving needs of the postal industry.

American Weigh Scales USPS Contract Award

American Weigh Scales USPS Contract Award



"We are honored and excited to announce this contract with the United States Postal Service," said Gary Sahni, CEO of Sahni Enterprises, the parent company of American Weigh Scales. "This contract reaffirms our commitment to delivering state-of-the-art weighing solutions that address the unique requirements of the postal industry. We look forward to contributing to the USPS's mission of providing reliable and efficient mail and package services."

American Weigh Scales has a longstanding reputation for innovation and reliability in the field of weighing technology. The company's cutting-edge scales are designed to provide accurate measurements.

The contract with USPS highlights American Weigh Scales' dedication to meeting the specific needs of its clients, offering tailor-made solutions that enhance operational efficiency and contribute to the success of their endeavors.

Contact Information

Carolyn McCann
Senior Account Director
carolyn@awscales.com
770-542-0230 ext 2269

SOURCE: American Weigh Scales

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
