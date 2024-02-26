TFG Accounting and Tax / Fuoco Group: TFG Accounting and Tax Merges With DRB Energy Consulting to Expand Footprint in Energy Service Company Marketplace

David Behanna, CPA, Joins TFG as Director of Energy Division, Providing Tax, Accounting, Business Consulting
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 26, 2024 / DRB Consulting, led by David R. Behanna, CPA, recently merged into TFG Accounting and Tax, one of Fuoco Group's TFG Related Entities. David will now serve as Director of TFG's new Energy Division, enlarging the portfolio of specialized accounting services available to the global energy industry and TFG clients in the Energy Service Company Marketplace.
David Behanna CPA, Director, TFG Accounting and Tax Energy Division
David's 30 years of experience in the energy sector include audit and tax services, financial statement reporting, business and financial consulting, as well as Mergers and Acquisitions and familiarity with EDI software. David's industry knowledge spans real estate and construction to manufacturing and distribution, technology and security, professional service firms, high-net-worth individuals, trusts and family office.
David can be reached at 631-870-3924 or DBehanna@Fuoco.com. For more information and a complete bio, visit www.Fuoco.cpa. TFG Accounting and Tax, TFG Financial Advisors, TFG Concierge Corporate Services, and TFG Business Advisors, make up the TFG Related Entities together with the award-winning Fuoco Group. Offices in New York and South Florida.
Contact Information
Susan Kaplan
Director
skaplan@fuoco.com
(561) 209-1117
David Behanna
CPA
dbehanna@fuoco.com
631-870-3924
SOURCE: TFG Accounting and Tax LLC
