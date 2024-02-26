Continued growth and diversification: Vega IT opens its London office

LONDON, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After the launch of the New York office in June 2023, Vega IT now opens its first office in London.

In times of economic uncertainty that has been shaking the IT industry over the past few years, Vega IT continues to grow, emerging as a reliable partner to companies seeking to stay ahead of the curve.

Earlier in January, the company embarked on the UK expansion journey, and the first stop was the opening of the London office. They have welcomed Nikola Prelevic and Richard Morris to the position of Executive Partners.

Vega IT's co-founder, Sasa Popovic, explains that even though the company was not physically present in the UK, this market plays a fundamental role in its success:

"Over the last 15 years, we've delivered a number of impactful projects in the UK for some of the world's most innovative businesses, including Howden Broking Group, Costa Coffee, Doctor Care Anywhere, Analysys Mason, Tangent, JAAQ, Emperor, and many more. By having an experienced team on the ground, working shoulder to shoulder with our UK clients, we aim to take customer satisfaction to an even higher level and, eventually, expand our client base in this growing market."

Nikola Prelevic brings two decades of experience in digital transformation consulting, leading global practices and delivery teams, advising clients on strategies, and building brilliant digital experiences and solutions. He worked for the world's leading consultancies and digital service companies, including ThoughtWorks, Accenture, and Atos.

"London is expected to continue to be at the epicentre of digital growth across most sectors, and further accelerate market growth with the latest innovation, so it was a logical move to establish our physical presence here. I'm looking forward to seeing the impactful results and change Vega IT will deliver to clients with the implementation and delivery of digital innovations, experiences, and solutions," Prelevic points out in a recent interview .

Richard Morris is a digital business transformation consultant with 30 years of experience leading major programmes across multiple industries. He is joining Vega IT from IBM, where he was an Executive Partner in the consulting practice. In the same interview, he adds that:

"Vega IT is a brilliant, dynamic, and entrepreneurial organisation without the constraints of heavy processes and large overheads, freeing up the time to focus on our clients. Establishing the UK office as part of the global expansion will bring the full value of Vega IT closer to our UK clients."

The opening of the London office is an important milestone in Vega IT's strategic expansion of its global footprint. In addition to its headquarters in Serbia and offices in Montenegro, the UK, and the US, the company plans to open new offices in the Middle East and the Netherlands.

About Vega IT:

Vega IT is a software engineering, end-to-end digital product development, platform implementation, data and AI, and system integration services company founded in 2008. The company boasts deep domain expertise across various sectors, including HealthTech, FinTech, InsurTech, EdTech, PharmaTech, digital agencies, not-for-profit, and more.

