

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Domino's Pizza Inc. (DOM.L) reported earnings for fourth quarter of $157.29 million



The company's earnings came in at $157.29 million, or $4.48 per share. This compares with $158.30 million, or $4.43 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.7% to $1.40 billion from $1.39 billion last year.



Domino's Pizza Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



