2-10 Home Buyers Warranty Revolutionizes Home Builder Support With 2-10 NewHome Care

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / February 26, 2024 / 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty is launching 2-10 NewHome Care, a revolutionary product that empowers home builders to offer exceptional post-closing experiences for their customer care teams, homeowners and sub-contractors.

"2-10 NewHome Care is the only solution to offer unmatched post-closing support and customizable reporting," said Ryan O'Hara, 2-10's Chief Executive Officer. "This powerful post-closing solution allows home builders to focus on what they do best - building new homes."

"2-10 leveraged decades of industry-leading warranty administration and post-closing expertise to bring this solution to life," said Kevin Miller, 2-10's Senior Vice President of New Home. "We're confident that 2-10 NewHome Care will allow our builder members to offer the post-closing experiences that their teams, sub-contractors and homeowners expect and deserve."

2-10 NewHome Care provides a dedicated team of warranty administration professionals with decades of experience along with the industry's only integrated scheduling system that lets builders track, review and report on warranty requests.

"This unique combination of personal support and smart technology enables builders to significantly reduce disputes, lower administrative overhead and build trust," said Sue Sichler, 2-10's Vice President of New Home Sales. "This is another great example of 2-10's dedication to innovation and unparalleled customer-first focus, driven by building meaningful relationships on a human level and augmenting those relationships with helpful, efficient technology."

To learn more about 2-10 NewHome Care, please email us at NewHomeBusinessSolutions@2-10.com.

About 2-10

One in five new homes in the U.S. is enrolled in the industry-leading 2-10 New Home Warranty Program. Founded and based in Denver, the 2-10 family of companies has covered over 6 million homes with their complete line of warranties, system and appliance home service plans and risk management products. Since 1980, 2-10 has been a market leader in helping builders, real estate agents and homeowners protect their businesses and budgets against the unexpected. 2-10 continues to work with thousands of the nation's finest real estate professionals, home builders and service contractors. For more information about 2-10, please visit 2-10.com.

