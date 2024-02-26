Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2024) - Danavation Technologies Corp. (CSE: DVN) ("Danavation"), a leader in Internet of Things (IoT) technology, is pleased to announce two significant developments that further expand its reach and impact in the retail industry.

Partnership with Main Event Entertainment Group

Building on recent expansions and partnerships, Danavation has partnered with Main Event Entertainment Group Ltd, a renowned name synonymous with world-class events in Jamaica. With over 19 years of experience, Main Event boasts a comprehensive turnkey system that enables them to be responsive and flexible to their clients' needs. Main Event specializes in managing both corporate and private events of varying sizes and offers departments including audio, visual, lighting, and digital signage. Through this partnership, Main Event will help bring Danavation's Digital Smart Label system to retailers in Jamaica and the Caribbean island areas, enhancing their operational efficiency and customer experience.

Expansion in the California Area and Partnership with Do It Best

In addition to the partnership with Main Event, Danavation has signed another True Value retailer in the California area, with deployment expected from Q3 to Q4. This expansion marks a significant step in Danavation's growth strategy, further solidifying its presence in the California market.

Furthermore, Danavation has signed a store under the Do It Best banner, marking its first partnership under this banner. Do It Best Corp., formerly known as Hardware Wholesalers, Inc., is a member-owned hardware, lumber, and building materials cooperative based in Fort Wayne, Indiana. As the second-largest co-op in the industry, Do It Best Corp. boasts thousands of retailers under its banner. The partnership with Do It Best represents a significant milestone for Danavation, opening doors to a vast network of retailers and underscoring its commitment to providing innovative solutions to the hardware industry.

Driving Innovation and Growth

"These partnerships and signings are a testament to our commitment to driving innovation and growth in the retail industry," said John Ricci, CEO of Danavation. "We are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead and look forward to working closely with Main Event Entertainment Group, True Value, and Do It Best to deliver exceptional solutions and experiences to retailers and customers."

About Danavation Technologies Corp.

Danavation Technologies Corp. is a Canadian-based Internet of Things (IoT) technology company, providing micro e-paper displays to organizations across North America. The company's Digital Smart Labels, powered by IoT automation technology and PaaS, offer real-time solutions for automating labeling, pricing, product information, and promotions.

