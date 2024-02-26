

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Monday.



The euro rose to 4-day highs of 0.8558 against the pound and 1.0855 against the Swiss franc, from early lows of 0.8537 and 1.0812, respectively.



Against the Swiss franc, the euro climbed to nearly a 3-month high of 0.9549 from an early low of 0.9532.



Moving away from an early 4-day low of 162.56 against the yen, the euro advanced to nearly a 3-month high of 163.52.



If the euro extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.86 against the pound, 1.09 against the greenback, 0.96 against the franc and 164.00 against the yen.



