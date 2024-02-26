Getmyboat Launches a Brand New App Design

The newly designed website is now live for customers worldwide

MENLO PARK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 26, 2024 / Getmyboat, the leader in captained yacht charters and boat rentals worldwide, has unveiled its redesigned app and website for customers and boat owners. The refreshed app offers a more intuitive experience, enhanced boating discovery, and a bright and fun design. The new site is inspired by over a year of research into the needs of boaters everywhere who want to easily find fun, safe, and affordable experiences from a reliable and simple app.

Getmyboat Website & App

The new homepage is filled with boat listings and inspiring destinations that allow customers to seamlessly find and book any boating experience in their local city or across the globe. Customers will find new playful imagery captured in 'stickers' that make Getmyboat more fun and approachable. The product encourages everyone to 'Make it a Boat Day', the new company tagline, that conveys the ease and accessibility to turn any event into something special.

"The new look of our app and website reflects the confidence we have in our product to inspire people across the world," said Damian Lewis, Chief Experience Officer of Getmyboat. "We see boats as a platform for experiences, as a venue for connection, exploration, and fun. Our refreshed website is about making personally rewarding boating experiences the focus."

Along with the new site launch, Getmyboat is kicking off its "Made Perfect" advertising campaign to show customers the perfect experience they can have when they Make it a Boat Day. When renters book a trip, they're looking to make it special. Take a typical event -- a birthday, a proposal, or even a business meeting -- and turn it into something perfect and unforgettable. The campaign is live across all digital marketing channels.

"We're passionate about the idea that a day on the water can turn any occasion into a memorable celebration," added Damian. "Our refreshed website and advertising are just the start. We're excited to keep innovating and expanding our services to make boating easier, more accessible, and more fun than ever."

Boat owners will also find that in addition to bringing more customers to the platform, Getmyboat is also emphasizing how they can help power boating businesses. The majority of owners on the platform are local small business entrepreneurs. In order to continue building the ideal boating marketplace, Getmyboat is equally focused on these partners to offer the best tools, the lowest fees in the industry, and 24/7 support.

To learn more about Getmyboat and experience the new website, please visit www.getmyboat.com

About Getmyboat:



Getmyboat is the world's biggest and best marketplace for fun, safe, and easy boating experiences of all kinds. Launched in 2013, over 2 million customers have gone boating through the platform, with 170,000+ listings across 184 countries and thousands of 5-star reviews for boat owners and captains. 30% of trips are boat rentals, while 70% of trips are captained by licensed and insured professionals, so customers feel safe while they enjoy being together with family and friends on the water.

Getmyboat Website & App Boating Made Perfect

Getmyboat's Made Perfect Campaign

