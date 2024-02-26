News summary:

STL Partners selects Adtran for its continued innovation and leadership in the edge computing industry

Ensemble Cloudlet transforms cloud network performance, offering efficiency, security and scale for AI-driven, analytics-intensive workloads

Acknowledgment for two years running underscores Adtran's commitment to advancing digital transformation for enterprises and service providers

Adtran today announced that it has been recognized as one of STL Partners' top 100 edge computing companies for 2024, marking its second consecutive year of inclusion on the list. The acknowledgment reaffirms Adtran's substantial contributions to the sector and highlights its role as a leader, driving innovation amidst the quickly evolving edge computing landscape. This leadership is increasingly vital as more enterprises and service providers seek options beyond centrally deployed, hyperscale clouds to support their business requirements of reducing hosting and backhaul costs, improving service performance and security, and accelerating time to market. This is especially true for the next wave of AI and IoT applications being deployed in various industries, such as manufacturing, transportation, logistics, healthcare, finance, media, retail and the public sector.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240226247955/en/

Mike Heffner, GM of business solutions at Adtran (Photo: Business Wire)

"We're honored to be acknowledged once again by STL Partners, underlining our position at the forefront of edge computing innovation. This recognition showcases our dedication to providing scalable, secure and efficient edge computing solutions, all aimed at enabling our customers to leverage the full potential of the digital economy," said Mike Heffner, GM of business solutions at Adtran. "With our focus on reducing latency, increasing security and simplifying service delivery, we are driving the transformation that enterprises and service providers need to compete and thrive in today's rapidly changing digital marketplace."

Adtran's edge innovation is enabling the creation of sophisticated clustered environments optimized for compute-intensive tasks. The approach enables the effective use of advanced processing technologies, including GPUs, NPUs and IPUs, within these environments for AI, video processing and analytics applications that demand high processing power and low latency. At the heart of this is Ensemble Cloudlet, a platform that offers robust virtualized and containerized workload hosting and orchestration capabilities. It boosts network edge efficiency, agility and scale, facilitating seamless integration of cloud services directly at the network's edge. This empowers customers to host IT, application and data processing workloads on-site, reducing time to market for the development of their service offerings and improving the reliability, scalability and performance of those services.

"Earning a spot on STL Partners' list for a second year highlights our pivotal role in advancing edge computing. It shows the value of our innovation in empowering global enterprises and service providers. Our solutions not only streamline service deployment but also champion open, vendor-neutral environments, ensuring seamless integration and supporting an ecosystem free from proprietary constraints," commented Christoph Glingener, CTO of Adtran. "The acknowledgment also highlights the value of our Ensemble Harmony Ecosystem in accelerating network softwarization and virtualization. By offering the industry's widest multi-vendor portfolio of disaggregated networking technologies, the Harmony Ecosystem enhances efficiency and enables the creation of new services and revenue opportunities."

About Adtran

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN and FSE: QH9) is the parent company of Adtran, Inc., a leading global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications solutions that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. From the cloud edge to the subscriber edge, Adtran empowers communications service providers around the world to manage and scale services that connect people, places and things. Adtran solutions are used by service providers, private enterprises, government organizations and millions of individual users worldwide. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. is also the largest shareholder of Adtran Networks SE, formerly ADVA Optical Networking SE. Find more at Adtran, LinkedIn and X.

Published by

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc.

www.adtran.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240226247955/en/

Contacts:

For media

Gareth Spence

+44 1904 699 358

public.relations@adtran.com

For investors

Steven Williams

+49 89 890 665 918

investor@adtran.com