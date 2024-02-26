Fellaz to Launch Fellaz Plus, a Web3 Fan Engagement Solution as It Expands Its Partnership With Major Global Content IP and Music Powerhouses

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / February 26, 2024 / Singapore-based Web3 entertainment and lifestyle pioneer, Fellaz, is proud to announce the soon-to-be-launched Fellaz Plus, a novel Web3 social platform designed to redefine fan engagement in the immersive entertainment era. Building on its past successes, including the recent use cases like the NFT VIP Admission at 2023 Ultra Abu Dhabi in collaboration with BNB Chain, and blockchain ticketing for the Tokyo Showdown in 2022, Fellaz is ready to ship a comprehensive solution to further its vision of pervasive mainstream adoption of Web3 in the entertainment sector starting with Ultra Asia.

Fellaz Plus is poised to transform the dynamics of fandom communities, shifting from traditional user engagement to a model where fans are not just participants but co-owners. This shift is facilitated through a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) structure, giving fans an active role in decision-making and platform operations. The initiative is a testament to Fellaz's commitment to revolutionizing the digital fandom experience. Engagement is further incentivized through tokens, NFTs, and other rewards, fostering a vibrant and active community.

Fellaz Plus offers a suite of features to enhance the fan experience, including interactive tools like chat functions, personalized profiles, and a community feed. Its video live-streaming capabilities cater to the visual aspect of fandom, allowing for dynamic content consumption. The platform also provides online fan meetings, enabling deeper engagement and interaction.

The platform is enriched by a diverse portfolio of original IPs and strategic global partnerships, catering to a wide range of cultural interests and musical tastes. This includes collaborations with major entertainment entities and a focus on content from the Pan-Asian entertainment sector and Japanese anime IPs. K-pop content, developed with key industry players, is a significant draw for the platform.

Ricky Ow, CEO of Fellaz, comments on the launch and the future roadmap: "The launch of Fellaz Plus marks a pivotal moment in our journey. We are not just unveiling a platform; we are setting a new standard in the entertainment industry. Looking ahead, our focus is on deeper Web3 integration with globally recognized content IPs and music. We're committed to bringing the familiar and beloved into the exciting world of Web3, creating a future where entertainment is more interactive, inclusive, and rewarding for everyone."

About Fellaz

Headquartered in Singapore, Fellaz is at the forefront of the Web3 entertainment revolution. Through its treasury program supporting cutting-edge immersive entertainment projects, NFT-based membership programs, and strategic global operations, Fellaz offers a new blueprint for the future of global entertainment. For a deeper dive into Fellaz's vision and initiatives, please use the links below:

