BASEL, Switzerland & BEIJING & CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE; HKEX: 06160; SSE: 688235), a global oncology company, today reinforced its continued global expansion, rapid global and U.S. revenue growth, and innovative R&D strategy with the presentation of results from the fourth quarter and full year 2023 and business highlights.
"BeiGene made great progress in the fourth quarter and full year 2023 toward our goal to become an impactful next-generation oncology innovator. We have solidified our leadership in hematology with the continued success of BRUKINSA's global launch, led by U.S. and Europe," said John V. Oyler, Chairman, Co-Founder and CEO at BeiGene. "Our cost advantaged research and development and manufacturing have enabled us to build one of the largest and most exciting oncology pipelines in the industry. We look forward to a transformative year for BeiGene as we continue to deliver on operational excellence propelled by outstanding growth in revenue across new and existing geographies."
Key Business and Pipeline Highlights
- Product revenues for the quarter, $630.5 million, and full year, $2.2 billion, increased 86% and 75% from prior-year totals;
- Disciplined management of operating expense growth drove operating loss decreases of 18% and 33% on a GAAP basis and 28% and 47% on an adjusted basis for the quarter and full year;
- Solidified BRUKINSA's position as a BTK inhibitor of choice with U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of a label update to include superior progression-free survival (PFS) results at a median follow up of 29.6 months from the Phase 3 ALPINE trial comparing BRUKINSA against IMBRUVICA® (ibrutinib) in previously treated patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL);
- Expanded global label for BRUKINSA with European Commission approval for the treatment of adult patients with R/R follicular lymphoma (FL) who have received at least two prior systematic treatments, making it the first BTK inhibitor ever approved in this indication and the BTK inhibitor with the broadest label in the class;
- Demonstrated leadership in hematology and strength of the Company's pipeline with 25 abstracts presented at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting in December, including:
- Updated results from the ALPINE trial demonstrating sustained PFS superiority at a median follow up of 39 months for BRUKINSA against IMBRUVICA for the treatment of adult patients with R/R CLL;
- Phase 1/2 trial data for sonrotoclax demonstrating safety and tolerability in combination with BRUKINSA with deep and durable responses in treatment-naïve CLL; promising single-agent activity in patients with R/R marginal zone lymphoma; and promising efficacy and safety in combination with dexamethasone in multiple myeloma (MM) with t(11,14); and
- First-in-human data for BTK CDAC BGB-16673 demonstrating notable clinical responses and a tolerable safety profile in heavily pretreated patients with B-cell malignancies, including those with BTKi-resistant disease.
- Expanded the global impact of anti-PD-1 antibody TEVIMBRA® (tislelizumab) with a positive opinion from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommending approval as a treatment for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) across three indications, EMA acceptance of submission for the treatment of adult patients with first-line esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC), and regulatory reviews ongoing in 10 markets, including the U.S. and Europe; and
- Advanced innovative R&D strategy by entering five New Molecular Entities (NMEs) into the clinic in 2023, including potential best-in-class CDK4 inhibitor BGB-43395.
Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Highlights
Revenue for the fourth quarter and full year 2023 was $634.4 million and $2.5 billion, respectively, compared to $380.1 million and $1.4 billion in the prior-year periods. The increase in total revenue in the quarter compared to the prior year is primarily attributable to product sales growth in the Company's major markets. For the fourth quarter and full year 2023, the U.S. was the largest market the Company derived revenue from, with revenue of $313.2 million and $1.1 billion, respectively, compared to $155.4 million and $502.6 million in the prior-year periods. The Company expects this trend to continue in 2024 as U.S. sales of BRUKINSA continue to grow.
Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
2023
2022
2023
2022
Net product revenues
$
630,526
$
339,022
$
2,189,852
$
1,254,612
Net revenue from collaborations
$
3,883
$
41,073
$
268,927
$
161,309
Total Revenue
$
634,409
$
380,095
$
2,458,779
$
1,415,921
GAAP loss from operations
$
(383,795)
$
(468,622)
$
(1,207,736)
$
(1,789,665)
Adjusted loss from operations*
$
(267,224)
$
(372,480)
$
(752,473)
$
(1,420,225)
* For an explanation of our use of non-GAAP financial measures, refer to the "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section later in this press release and for a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most comparable GAAP measures, see the table at the end of this press release.
Product Revenue totaled $630.5 million and $2.2 billion for the fourth quarter and full year 2023, respectively, compared to $339.0 million and $1.3 billion in the prior-year periods, and include:
- Global sales of BRUKINSA of $413.0 million and $1.3 billion for the fourth quarter and full year 2023, respectively, compared to $176.1 million and $564.7 million in the prior-year periods;
- Sales of tislelizumab of $128.0 million and $536.6 million for the fourth quarter and full year 2023, respectively, compared to $102.2 million and $422.9 million in the prior-year periods;
- Sales of Amgen in-licensed products of $51.1 million and $188.3 million for the fourth quarter and full year 2023, respectively, compared to $27.7 million and $114.6 million in the prior-year periods.
Gross Margin as a percentage of global product sales for the fourth quarter and full year 2023 was 83.2% and 82.7%, respectively, compared to 78.3% and 77.2% in the prior-year periods. The gross margin percentage increased in both the quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year period due to a proportionally higher product sales mix of global BRUKINSA compared to other products in our portfolio and compared to lower margin in-licensed products, as well as lower costs per unit for both BRUKINSA and tislelizumab.
Operating Expenses
The following table summarizes operating expenses for the fourth quarter 2023 and 2022, respectively:
GAAP
Non-GAAP
(in thousands, except percentages)
Q4 2023
Q4 2022
% Change
Q4 2023
Q4 2022
% Change
Research and development
$
493,987
$
446,023
11 %
$
437,383
$
404,186
8%
Selling, general and administrative
$
416,547
$
328,984
27 %
$
361,435
$
275,648
31%
Amortization(1)
$
1,838
$
188
878 %
$
-
$
-
NM
Total operating expenses
$
912,372
$
775,195
18 %
$
798,818
$
679,834
18%
The following table summarizes operating expenses for the full year 2023 and 2022, respectively:
GAAP
Non-GAAP
(in thousands, except percentages)
FY 2023
FY 2022
% Change
FY 2023
FY 2022
% Change
Research and development
$
1,778,594
$
1,640,508
8%
$
1,558,960
$
1,474,919
6%
Selling, general and administrative
$
1,504,501
$
1,277,852
18%
$
1,284,689
$
1,077,977
19%
Amortization(1)
$
3,500
$
751
366%
$
-
$
-
NM
Total operating expenses
$
3,286,595
$
2,919,111
13%
$
2,843,649
$
2,552,896
11%
(1) Relates to BMS product distribution rights intangible asset that was fully amortized as of December 31, 2023, when the rights reverted back to BMS under the terms of the Settlement Agreement.
Research and Development (R&D) Expenses increased for the fourth quarter and full year 2023 compared to the prior-year periods on both a GAAP and adjusted basis primarily due to investing in new platforms/modalities to advance preclinical programs into the clinic and early clinical programs into late stage. Upfront fees related to in-process R&D for in-licensed assets totaled $31.8 million and $46.8 million in the fourth quarter and full year 2023, respectively, compared to $48.7 million and $68.7 million in the prior-year periods.
Selling, General and Administrative (SG&A) Expenses increased for the fourth quarter and full year 2023 compared to the prior-year periods on both a GAAP and adjusted basis due to continued investment in the global commercial launch of BRUKINSA primarily in the U.S. and Europe.
Net Loss
GAAP net loss improved for the fourth quarter and full year 2023, as compared to the prior-year periods, primarily attributable to reduced operating losses and the non-operating gain of $362.9 million related to the BMS arbitration settlement for full year 2023.
For the fourth quarter of 2023, net loss per share was $0.27 per share and $3.53 per ADS, compared to $0.33 per share and $4.29 per ADS in the prior-year period. Net loss for full year 2023 was $0.65 per share and $8.45 per ADS, compared to $1.49 per share and $19.43 per ADS in the prior-year period.
Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash
Year Ended December 31,
2023
2022
(in thousands)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
$
3,875,037
$
4,382,887
Net cash used in operating activities
(1,157,453)
(1,496,619)
Net cash provided by investing activities
60,004
1,077,123
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
416,478
(18,971)
Net effect of foreign exchange rate changes
(8,082)
(69,383)
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(689,053)
(507,850)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$
3,185,984
$
3,875,037
Cash Used in Operations in fourth quarter and full year 2023 was $221.6 million and $1.2 billion, respectively, compared to $318.2 million and $1.5 billion in the prior-year periods, driven by improved operating leverage.
For further details on BeiGene's 2023 Financial Statements, please see BeiGene's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year of 2023 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Regulatory Progress and Development Programs
Key Highlights
- Solidified BRUKINSA as a BTK inhibitor of choice with PFS superiority label update from the FDA, approvals in R/R FL in Europe and Canada
- Expanded TEVIMBRA global reach with pending regulatory submissions in 10 markets, including the U.S. and Europe
- Enrolled first patients in a Phase 3 global trial of sonrotoclax in first-line CLL and expansion cohorts with registration potential for BTK CDAC
Category
Asset
Recent Milestones
Regulatory Approvals
BRUKINSA
TEVIMBRA
Regulatory Submissions
Tislelizumab
Clinical Activities
BRUKINSA
Tislelizumab
Sonrotoclax
BTK CDAC
Anti-LAG3
Early development
Anticipated Upcoming Milestones
Key Highlights
- Secure FDA approval for BRUKINSA in combination with obinutuzumab in R/R FL, making it the BTK inhibitor with the broadest label in the class
- Receive FDA approval for tislelizumab in first- and second-line ESCC, demonstrating global expansion of innovative solid tumor portfolio
Category
Asset
Anticipated Milestones
Anticipated Regulatory Approvals
BRUKINSA
Tislelizumab
Anticipated Regulatory Submissions
BRUKINSA
Tislelizumab
Zanidatamab2
Anticipated Clinical Activities
Sonrotoclax
Ociperlimab
Tarlatamab3
Early development
1 Leads Biolabs collaboration; BeiGene has commercial rights excluding China
2 Jazz/Zymeworks collaboration; BeiGene has commercial rights in APAC (excluding Japan), Australia, New Zealand
3 Amgen collaboration; BeiGene will have commercial rights in China and tiered mid-single digit royalties on net sales outside of China
4 XmAb® is a registered trademark of Xencor, Inc.
Manufacturing Operations
- Neared completion of $800 million U.S. flagship biologics manufacturing and clinical R&D facility at the Princeton West Innovation Campus in Hopewell, New Jersey, which is expected to be operational in July 2024; the property has more than 1 million square feet of total developable real estate, allowing for future expansion;
- Completed construction on new small molecule manufacturing campus in Suzhou, China. Phase 1 of construction added more than 559,000 square feet and expanded production capacity to 1 billion solid dosage form units annually; and
- Completed construction of a 250,000-square-foot ADC production facility and additional 170,000-square-foot biologics clinical production capabilities at our state-of-the-art biologics facility in Guangzhou, China, which brings the total capacity to 65,000 liters.
Corporate Developments
- Acquired an exclusive global license to a differentiated CDK2 inhibitor from Ensem Therapeutics, Inc., complementing the Company's early development pipeline in breast cancer and other solid tumors.
Financial Summary
Select Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data (U.S. GAAP)
(Amounts in thousands of U.S. Dollars)
As of
December 31,
December 31,
2023
2022
(audited)
Assets:
Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments
$
3,188,584
$
4,540,288
Accounts receivable, net
358,027
173,168
Inventories, net
416,122
282,346
Property, plant and equipment, net
1,324,154
845,946
Total assets
$
5,805,275
$
6,379,290
Liabilities and equity:
Accounts payable
$
315,111
$
294,781
Accrued expenses and other payables
693,731
467,352
Deferred revenue
300
255,887
R&D cost share liability
238,666
293,960
Debt
885,984
538,117
Total liabilities
2,267,948
1,995,935
Total equity
$
3,537,327
$
4,383,355
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (U.S. GAAP)
(Amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars, except for shares, American Depositary Shares (ADSs), per share and per ADS data)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
2023
2022
2023
2022
(unaudited)
(audited)
Revenue
Product revenue, net
$
630,526
$
339,022
$
2,189,852
$
1,254,612
Collaboration revenue
3,883
41,073
268,927
161,309
Total revenues
634,409
380,095
2,458,779
1,415,921
Cost of sales - products
105,832
73,522
379,920
286,475
Gross profit
528,577
306,573
2,078,859
1,129,446
Operating expenses
Research and development
493,987
446,023
1,778,594
1,640,508
Selling, general and administrative
416,547
328,984
1,504,501
1,277,852
Amortization of intangible assets
1,838
188
3,500
751
Total operating expenses
912,372
775,195
3,286,595
2,919,111
Loss from operations
(383,795)
(468,622)
(1,207,736)
(1,789,665)
Interest income, net
16,274
18,219
74,009
52,480
Other income (expense), net
16,749
19,438
307,891
(223,852)
Loss before income taxes
(350,772)
(430,965)
(825,836)
(1,961,037)
Income tax expense
16,781
14,370
55,872
42,778
Net loss
(367,553)
(445,335)
(881,708)
(2,003,815)
Net loss per share
$
(0.27)
$
(0.33)
$
(0.65)
$
(1.49)
Weighted-average shares outstanding-basic and diluted
1,353,005,058
1,348,916,108
1,357,034,547
1,340,729,572
Net loss per American Depositary Share ("ADS")
$
(3.53)
$
(4.29)
$
(8.45)
$
(19.43)
Weighted-average ADSs outstanding-basic and diluted
104,077,312
103,762,778
104,387,273
103,133,044
Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
BeiGene provides certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted Operating Expenses and Adjusted Operating Loss and certain other non-GAAP income statement line items, each of which include adjustments to GAAP figures. These non-GAAP financial measures are intended to provide additional information on BeiGene's operating performance. Adjustments to BeiGene's GAAP figures exclude, as applicable, non-cash items such as share-based compensation, depreciation and amortization. Certain other special items or substantive events may also be included in the non-GAAP adjustments periodically when their magnitude is significant within the periods incurred. BeiGene maintains an established non-GAAP policy that guides the determination of what costs will be excluded in non-GAAP financial measures and the related protocols, controls and approval with respect to the use of such measures. BeiGene believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with the GAAP figures, can enhance an overall understanding of BeiGene's operating performance. The non-GAAP financial measures are included with the intent of providing investors with a more complete understanding of the Company's historical and expected financial results and trends and to facilitate comparisons between periods and with respect to projected information. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures are among the indicators BeiGene's management uses for planning and forecasting purposes and measuring the Company's performance. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.
RECONCILIATION OF SELECTED GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Reconciliation of GAAP to adjusted cost of sales - products:
GAAP cost of sales - products
$
105,832
$
73,522
$
379,920
$
286,475
Less: Depreciation
1,898
-
8,578
-
Less: Amortization of intangibles
1,119
781
3,739
3,225
Adjusted cost of sales - products
$
102,815
$
72,741
$
367,603
$
283,250
Reconciliation of GAAP to adjusted research and development:
GAAP research and development
$
493,987
$
446,023
$
1,778,594
$
1,640,508
Less: Share-based compensation expenses
39,424
34,966
163,550
139,348
Less: Depreciation
17,180
6,871
56,084
26,241
Adjusted research and development
$
437,383
$
404,186
$
1,558,960
$
1,474,919
Reconciliation of GAAP to adjusted selling, general and administrative:
GAAP selling, general and administrative
$
416,547
$
328,984
$
1,504,501
$
1,277,852
Less: Share-based compensation expenses
53,328
43,160
204,038
163,814
Less: Depreciation
1,784
10,176
15,774
36,061
Adjusted selling, general and administrative
$
361,435
$
275,648
$
1,284,689
$
1,077,977
Reconciliation of GAAP to adjusted operating expenses
GAAP operating expenses
912,372
775,195
3,286,595
2,919,111
Less: Share-based compensation expenses
92,752
78,126
367,588
303,162
Less: Depreciation
18,964
17,047
71,858
62,302
Less: Amortization of intangibles
1,838
188
3,500
751
Adjusted operating expenses
$
798,818
$
679,834
$
2,843,649
$
2,552,896
Reconciliation of GAAP to adjusted loss from operations:
GAAP loss from operations
$
(383,795)
$
(468,622)
$
(1,207,736)
$
(1,789,665)
Plus: Share-based compensation expenses
92,752
78,126
367,588
303,162
Plus: Depreciation
20,862
17,047
80,436
62,302
Plus: Amortization of intangibles
2,957
969
7,239
3,976
Adjusted loss from operations
$
(267,224)
$
(372,480)
$
(752,473)
$
(1,420,225)
Please note that the figures presented above may not sum exactly due to rounding
