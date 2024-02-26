JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FIS® (NYSE:FIS), a global leader in financial services technology, today reported its fourth quarter and full-year 2023 results.

"Our 2023 results and our 2024 outlook reflect the continued positive momentum of the business as we delivered on our financial commitments for the fourth consecutive quarter and successfully closed the Worldpay transaction," said FIS CEO and President Stephanie Ferris. "I am pleased with our outperformance on our Future Forward expectations, and to announce that we are once again increasing our share repurchase goal by $500 million reflecting our confidence in the strength of the business and our ongoing commitment to returning capital to shareholders. As we turn the page to the next chapter of FIS, I look forward to providing you with a comprehensive deep-dive into FIS' corporate strategy at our upcoming Investor Day in New York City on May 7th."

Financial Reporting Considerations for Completed Worldpay Transaction

On July 6, 2023, the Company announced an acceleration of its previously announced separation plan to create two highly focused global companies with greater strategic flexibility. FIS signed a definitive agreement to sell a 55% stake in its Worldpay Merchant Solutions business to private equity funds managed by GTCR. The Worldpay transaction was completed on January 31, 2024.

Unless otherwise noted, all results are presented on a continuing operations basis and exclude the results of the Company's Worldpay Merchant Solutions business that was classified as discontinued operations as of the third quarter of 2023.

Beginning in the first quarter of 2024, FIS' 45% ownership of the Worldpay Merchant Solutions business will be reported under the "Equity method investment earnings (loss)" line of the income statement (EMI).

Capital Allocation Update

The Company remains committed to shareholder returns and is increasing its goal to repurchase at least $4.0 billion of shares by year end 2024, up from the previous goal of at least $3.5 billion, inclusive of $510 million of shares repurchased in the fourth quarter of 2023. Additionally, the Company continues to target a dividend payout ratio of 35% of adjusted net earnings, excluding equity method investment earnings (loss) (EMI).

On February 25, 2024, FIS' Board of Directors approved a regular quarterly dividend of $0.36 per common share. The dividend is payable on March 22, 2024, to shareholders of record as of close of business on March 8, 2024.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results

On a GAAP basis, excluding $1.2 billion of revenue classified as discontinued operations, revenue decreased 1% as compared to the prior year period to approximately $2.5 billion. GAAP net earnings attributable to common stockholders from continuing operations were $64 million or $0.11 per diluted share. Including discontinued operations, GAAP net earnings attributable to common stockholders were $251 million or $0.42 per diluted share.

On an adjusted basis, revenue was flat as compared to the prior-year period driven by 7% adjusted recurring revenue growth, offset by a 16% decline in adjusted non-recurring revenue. Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded by 70 basis points (bps) over the prior-year period to 42.1% primarily driven by cost efficiencies. Adjusted net earnings for continuing operations were approximately $558 million, and adjusted EPS decreased by 4% as compared to the prior-year period to $0.94 per diluted share primarily due to a $0.07 headwind associated with higher interest costs. Including discontinued operations, adjusted net earnings were approximately $985 million and adjusted EPS decreased 2% as compared to the prior-year period to $1.67 per diluted share primarily due to a $0.05 headwind associated with higher interest costs.

($ millions, except per share data, unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, % Adjusted Continuing Operations 2023 2022 Change Growth Banking Solutions Revenue 1,692 1,694 0% 0% Capital Market Solutions Revenue 755 739 2% 1% Operating Segment Total Revenue $ 2,447 $ 2,433 1% 0% Corporate and Other Revenue 63 93 (32)% - Consolidated FIS Revenue $ 2,510 $ 2,526 (1)% - Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,057 $ 1,045 1% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 42.1 % 41.4 % 70 bps Net Earnings (GAAP) $ 64 $ 109 (41)% Diluted Earnings Per Common Share (GAAP) $ 0.11 $ 0.18 (39)% Adjusted Net Earnings $ 558 $ 585 (5)% Adjusted EPS $ 0.94 $ 0.98 (4)%

($ millions, except per share data, unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, % Adjusted Total FIS (Including Discontinued Operations) 2023 2022 Change Growth Net Earnings (Loss) (GAAP) $ 251 $ (17,365) * Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Common Share (GAAP) $ 0.42 $ (29.28) * Adjusted Net Earnings $ 985 $ 1,019 (3)% Adjusted EPS $ 1.67 $ 1.71 (2)% *Indicates comparison not meaningful

Full-Year 2023 Financial Results

On a GAAP basis, excluding $4.9 billion of revenue classified as discontinued operations, revenue increased 1% as compared to the prior year to approximately $9.8 billion. GAAP net earnings attributable to common stockholders from continuing operations were $503 million or $0.85 per diluted share. Including discontinued operations, GAAP net earnings (loss) attributable to common stockholders were $(6,654) million or $(11.26) per diluted share, including a $6.8 billion non-cash goodwill impairment charge recorded in the year related to the Merchant Solutions reporting unit.

On an adjusted basis, revenue increased 3% as compared to the prior year driven by 5% adjusted recurring revenue growth, partially offset by a 4% decline in adjusted non-recurring revenue. Adjusted EBITDA margin contracted by 40 basis points (bps) over the prior year to 40.4% as cost efficiencies were more than offset by a lower contribution from higher margin non-recurring revenue. Adjusted net earnings for continuing operations were approximately $2.0 billion, and adjusted EPS decreased by 11% as compared to the prior year to $3.37 per diluted share primarily due to a $0.49 headwind associated with higher interest costs. Including discontinued operations, adjusted net earnings were approximately $3.7 billion and adjusted EPS decreased 7% as compared to the prior year to $6.17 per diluted share primarily due to a $0.46 headwind associated with higher interest costs.

($ millions, except per share data, unaudited) Twelve Months Ended December 31, % Adjusted Continuing Operations 2023 2022 Change Growth Banking Solutions Revenue 6,733 6,624 2% 2% Capital Market Solutions Revenue 2,766 2,631 5% 5% Operating Segment Total Revenue $ 9,499 $ 9,255 3% 3% Corporate and Other Revenue 322 464 (31)% - Consolidated FIS Revenue $ 9,821 $ 9,719 1% - Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,972 $ 3,961 0% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 40.4 % 40.8 % (40) bps Net Earnings (GAAP) $ 503 $ 608 (17)% Diluted Earnings Per Common Share (GAAP) $ 0.85 $ 1.01 (16)% Adjusted Net Earnings $ 1,999 $ 2,297 (13)% Adjusted EPS $ 3.37 $ 3.78 (11)%

($ millions, except per share data, unaudited) Twelve Months Ended December 31, % Adjusted Total FIS (Including Discontinued Operations) 2023 2022 Change Growth Net Earnings (Loss) (GAAP) $ (6,654) $ (16,720) * Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Common Share (GAAP) $ (11.26) $ (27.68) * Adjusted Net Earnings $ 3,655 $ 4,033 (9)% Adjusted EPS $ 6.17 $ 6.65 (7)% *Indicates comparison not meaningful

Segment Information

Banking Solutions:

Fourth quarter revenue was flat on a GAAP basis and an adjusted basis as compared to the prior-year period at $1.7 billion reflecting adjusted recurring revenue growth of 7%, offset by a 22% decrease in adjusted non-recurring revenue. Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded by 270 basis points as compared to the prior-year period to 44.2% primarily driven by cost efficiencies.



Full-year revenue increased by 2% on a GAAP basis and 2% on an adjusted basis as compared to the prior year to $6.7 billion reflecting adjusted recurring revenue growth of 4%, partially offset by a 6% decrease in adjusted non-recurring revenue. Adjusted EBITDA margin was flat as compared to the prior year at 43.5% with Future Forward cost efficiencies being offset by a lower contribution from higher margin non-recurring revenue.



Capital Market Solutions:

Fourth quarter revenue increased by 2% on a GAAP basis and 1% on an adjusted basis as compared to the prior-year period to $755 million primarily due to adjusted recurring revenue growth of 7%, partially offset by a 10% decline in adjusted non-recurring revenue. Adjusted EBITDA margin contracted by 250 basis points over the prior-year period to 53.2% primarily due to lower contribution from higher margin non-recurring revenue.



Full-year revenue increased by 5% on a GAAP basis and 5% on an adjusted basis as compared to the prior year to $2.8 billion primarily due to adjusted recurring revenue growth of 9%, partially offset by a 7% decline in adjusted professional services revenue. Adjusted EBITDA margin contracted by 60 basis points over the prior year to 50.3% primarily due to revenue mix.



Corporate and Other:

Fourth quarter revenue decreased by 32% as compared to the prior-year period to $63 million primarily due to the divestitures of non-strategic businesses. Adjusted EBITDA loss was $92 million, including $101 million of corporate expenses.



Full-year revenue decreased by 31% as compared to the prior year to $322 million. Adjusted EBITDA loss was $345 million, including $410 million of corporate expenses.



As a result of our ongoing portfolio assessments, the Company reclassified certain non-strategic operations from Banking Solutions to Corporate and Other in the quarter ended December 31, 2023, and recast all prior-period segment information presented. Revenue during the year ended December 31, 2023, from the operations reclassified during the fourth quarter of 2023 represented approximately 1% of consolidated revenue for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Discontinued Operations (Worldpay Merchant Solutions)

Fourth quarter revenue increased by 3% on a GAAP basis and 2% on an adjusted basis as compared to the prior-year period to $1.2 billion. Adjusted EBITDA decreased 1% to $556 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin contracted by 160 basis points as compared to the prior-year period to 45.5% primarily due to revenue mix.

Full-year revenue increased by 1% on a GAAP basis and 1% on an adjusted basis as compared to the prior year to $4.9 billion. Adjusted EBITDA decreased 2% to $2.2 billion. Adjusted EBITDA margin contracted by 160 basis points as compared to the prior year to 44.9% primarily due to revenue mix.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flows (Total Company, Including Discontinued Operations)

As of December 31, 2023, debt outstanding totaled $19.1 billion. Fourth quarter net cash provided by operating activities was $1.5 billion, and free cash flow was approximately $1.1 billion. In the quarter, the Company returned $815 million of capital to shareholders through $510 million of share repurchases and $305 million of dividends paid.

For the year, net cash provided by operating activities was $4.3 billion, and free cash flow was approximately $3.6 billion. For the year, the Company returned $1.7 billion of capital to shareholders through $510 million of share repurchases and $1.2 billion of dividends paid.

Future Forward Outperformance

As of December 31, 2023, on a continuing operations basis, the Company outperformed its expectations and achieved annualized run-rate Future Forward cash savings of over $550 million exiting the quarter, including over $370 million of operational expense savings and approximately $180 million of capital expense savings. The Company is increasing its target for operational expense savings and is reiterating its target for total cash savings exiting 2024 of $1.0 billion, of which over 75 percent represents run-rate cash savings.

First Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Outlook

The Company is introducing first quarter and full-year outlook and, for the full-year, is projecting accelerated revenue growth, expanding adjusted EBITDA margins and year-over-year adjusted EPS growth. The adjusted EPS outlook reflects 2 months of EMI contribution for the first quarter and 11 months of EMI contribution for the full-year.

Beginning in the first quarter of 2024, FIS' 45% ownership of the Worldpay Merchant Solutions business will be reported under the "Equity method investment earnings (loss)" line of the income statement (EMI).

($ millions, except share data) 1Q 2024 FY 2024 Revenue $2,430 - $2,455 $10,100 - $10,150 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1 $955 - $970 $4,100 - $4,140 Adjusted EPS (Non-GAAP)1 $0.94 - $0.97 $4.66 - $4.76 1The Company does not provide a reconciliation for non-GAAP estimates on a forward-looking basis where it is unable to provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of reconciling items and the information is not available without unreasonable effort. The Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information.

FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (LOSS) - UNAUDITED (In millions, except per share amounts) Exhibit A Three months ended Years ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 2,510 $ 2,526 $ 9,821 $ 9,719 Cost of revenue 1,535 1,570 6,145 6,216 Gross profit 975 956 3,676 3,503 Selling, general and administrative expenses 539 560 2,096 2,182 Asset impairments 105 17 113 103 Operating income (loss) 331 379 1,467 1,218 Other income (expense): Interest expense, net (158 ) (112 ) (621 ) (281 ) Other income (expense), net (91 ) (49 ) (183 ) 4 Total other income (expense), net (249 ) (161 ) (804 ) (277 ) Earnings (loss) before income taxes 82 218 663 941 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 17 107 157 325 Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations 65 111 506 616 Earnings (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax 188 (17,473 ) (7,153 ) (17,324 ) Net earnings (loss) 253 (17,362 ) (6,647 ) (16,708 ) Net (earnings) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest from continuing operations (1 ) (2 ) (3 ) (8 ) Net (earnings) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest from discontinued operations (1 ) (1 ) (4 ) (4 ) Net earnings (loss) attributable to FIS common stockholders $ 251 $ (17,365 ) $ (6,654 ) $ (16,720 ) Net earnings (loss) attributable to FIS: Continuing operations $ 64 $ 109 $ 503 $ 608 Discontinued operations 187 $ (17,474 ) (7,157 ) (17,328 ) Total $ 251 $ (17,365 ) $ (6,654 ) $ (16,720 ) Basic earnings (loss) per common share attributable to FIS: Continuing operations $ 0.11 $ 0.18 $ 0.85 $ 1.01 Discontinued operations 0.32 $ (29.47 ) $ (12.11 ) $ (28.69 ) Total $ 0.43 $ (29.28 ) $ (11.26 ) $ (27.68 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per common share attributable to FIS: Continuing operations $ 0.11 $ 0.18 $ 0.85 $ 1.01 Discontinued operations 0.32 $ (29.47 ) $ (12.11 ) $ (28.69 ) Total $ 0.42 $ (29.28 ) $ (11.26 ) $ (27.68 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 589 593 591 604 Diluted 591 593 591 604 Amounts in table may not sum or calculate due to rounding.

FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - UNAUDITED (In millions, except per share amounts) Exhibit B December 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 440 $ 456 Settlement assets 617 592 Trade receivables, net 1,730 1,834 Other receivables 287 437 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 603 509 Current assets held for sale 10,111 8,990 Total current assets 13,788 12,818 Property and equipment, net 695 709 Goodwill 16,971 16,816 Intangible assets, net 1,823 2,468 Software, net 2,115 2,055 Other noncurrent assets 1,528 1,675 Deferred contract costs, net 1,076 973 Noncurrent assets held for sale 17,109 25,764 Total assets $ 55,105 $ 63,278 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTEREST AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities $ 1,859 $ 1,583 Settlement payables 635 613 Deferred revenue 832 777 Short-term borrowings 4,760 3,755 Current portion of long-term debt 1,348 2,130 Current liabilities held for sale 8,884 7,366 Total current liabilities 18,318 16,224 Long-term debt, excluding current portion 12,970 14,206 Deferred income taxes 2,179 2,689 Other noncurrent liabilities 1,446 1,382 Noncurrent liabilities held for sale 1,093 1,371 Total liabilities 36,006 35,872 Redeemable noncontrolling interest - 180 Equity: FIS stockholders' equity: Preferred stock $0.01 par value - - Common stock $0.01 par value 6 6 Additional paid in capital 46,935 46,735 (Accumulated deficit) retained earnings (22,864 ) (14,971 ) Accumulated other comprehensive earnings (loss) (260 ) (360 ) Treasury stock, at cost (4,724 ) (4,192 ) Total FIS stockholders' equity 19,093 27,218 Noncontrolling interest 6 8 Total equity 19,099 27,226 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and equity $ 55,105 $ 63,278

FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS - UNAUDITED (In millions) Exhibit C Years ended December 31, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net earnings (loss) $ (6,647 ) $ (16,708 ) Adjustments to reconcile net earnings (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 2,675 3,846 Amortization of debt issuance costs 29 31 Asset impairments 6,957 17,709 Loss on assets held for sale 1,909 - Loss (gain) on sale of businesses, investments and other 97 (53 ) Stock-based compensation 154 215 Deferred income taxes (705 ) (544 ) Net changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions and foreign currency: Trade and other receivables 124 (155 ) Settlement activity 151 287 Prepaid expenses and other assets (198 ) (319 ) Deferred contract costs (480 ) (479 ) Deferred revenue 32 21 Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other liabilities 237 88 Net cash provided by operating activities 4,335 3,939 Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to property and equipment (142 ) (268 ) Additions to software (980 ) (1,122 ) Settlement of net investment hedge cross-currency interest rate swaps (20 ) 726 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (202 ) - Net proceeds from sale of businesses and investments 45 50 Proceeds from the sale of Visa preferred stock - 269 Other investing activities, net (53 ) (28 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (1,352 ) (373 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings 93,119 75,335 Repayment of borrowings and other financing obligations (94,513 ) (74,410 ) Debt issuance costs (3 ) (23 ) Net proceeds from stock issued under stock-based compensation plans 41 57 Treasury stock activity (522 ) (1,938 ) Dividends paid (1,231 ) (1,138 ) Payments on contingent value rights - (245 ) Payments on tax receivable agreement (197 ) (185 ) Purchase of noncontrolling interest (173 ) - Other financing activities, net (14 ) (26 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (3,493 ) (2,573 ) Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash 111 (463 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (399 ) 530 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of year 4,813 4,283 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of year $ 4,414 $ 4,813

FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL NON-GAAP ADJUSTED REVENUE GROWTH - UNAUDITED (In millions) Exhibit D Three months ended December 31, 2023 2022 Constant Currency Adjusted Revenue FX Revenue Revenue Growth (1) Banking Solutions $ 1,692 $ (5 ) $ 1,687 $ 1,694 - % Capital Market Solutions 755 (6 ) 748 739 1 % Operating segment total 2,447 (11 ) 2,435 2,433 - % Corporate and Other 63 (2 ) 62 93 Consolidated FIS $ 2,510 $ (13 ) $ 2,497 $ 2,526

Years ended December 31, 2023 2022 Constant Currency Adjusted Revenue FX Revenue Revenue Growth (1) Banking Solutions $ 6,733 $ - $ 6,733 $ 6,624 2 % Capital Market Solutions 2,766 1 2,767 2,631 5 % Operating segment total 9,499 1 9,500 9,255 3 % Corporate and Other 322 (4 ) 318 464 Consolidated FIS $ 9,821 $ (3 ) $ 9,818 $ 9,719 Amounts in table may not sum or calculate due to rounding.

(1) Adjusted growth excludes Corporate and Other.

FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL DISAGGREGATION OF REVENUE - RECAST AND UNAUDITED (In millions) Exhibit E In the following tables, revenue is disaggregated by primary geographical market and type of revenue. The tables also include a reconciliation of the disaggregated revenue with the Company's reportable segments. For the three months ended December 31, 2023 (in millions): Banking

Solutions Capital

Market

Solutions Corporate

and Other Total Primary Geographical Markets: North America $ 1,434 $ 450 $ 26 $ 1,910 All others 258 305 37 600 Total $ 1,692 $ 755 $ 63 $ 2,510 Type of Revenue: Recurring revenue: Transaction processing and services (1) $ 1,267 $ 346 $ 49 $ 1,662 Software maintenance 91 137 - 228 Other recurring 65 22 10 97 Total recurring 1,423 505 59 1,987 Software license 54 141 - 195 Professional services 126 98 3 227 Other non-recurring (1) 89 11 1 101 Total $ 1,692 $ 755 $ 63 $ 2,510

For the three months ended December 31, 2022 (in millions): Banking

Solutions Capital

Market

Solutions Corporate

and Other Total Primary Geographical Markets: North America $ 1,469 $ 428 $ 51 $ 1,948 All others 225 311 42 578 Total $ 1,694 $ 739 $ 93 $ 2,526 Type of Revenue: Recurring revenue: Transaction processing and services (1) $ 1,191 $ 327 $ 75 $ 1,593 Software maintenance 86 126 - 212 Other recurring 53 15 9 77 Total recurring 1,330 468 84 1,882 Software license 37 166 - 203 Professional services 181 103 2 286 Other non-recurring (1) 146 2 7 155 Total $ 1,694 $ 739 $ 93 $ 2,526

(1) December 31, 2023, was the final deadline for states to complete all benefit issuance under federally funded pandemic relief programs. Accordingly, revenue associated with services the Company provided related to these programs has been classified as Other non-recurring commencing in the fourth quarter of 2023, and related prior-period amounts have been reclassified from Transaction processing and services to Other non-recurring for comparability.

FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL DISAGGREGATION OF REVENUE - RECAST AND UNAUDITED (In millions) Exhibit E (continued) For the year ended December 31, 2023 (in millions): Banking

Solutions Capital

Market

Solutions Corporate

and Other Total Primary Geographical Markets: North America $ 5,802 $ 1,712 $ 167 $ 7,681 All others 931 1,054 155 2,140 Total $ 6,733 $ 2,766 $ 322 $ 9,821 Type of Revenue: Recurring revenue: Transaction processing and services (1) $ 4,960 $ 1,381 $ 239 $ 6,580 Software maintenance 364 531 2 897 Other recurring 248 81 41 370 Total recurring 5,572 1,993 282 7,847 Software license 131 369 8 508 Professional services 562 391 9 962 Other non-recurring (1) 468 13 23 504 Total $ 6,733 $ 2,766 $ 322 $ 9,821

For the year ended December 31, 2022 (in millions): Banking

Solutions Capital

Market

Solutions Corporate

and Other Total Primary Geographical Markets: North America $ 5,709 $ 1,566 $ 284 $ 7,559 All others 915 1,065 180 2,160 Total $ 6,624 $ 2,631 $ 464 $ 9,719 Type of Revenue: Recurring revenue: Transaction processing and services (1) $ 4,785 $ 1,274 $ 384 $ 6,443 Software maintenance 358 498 2 858 Other recurring 210 58 38 306 Total recurring 5,353 1,830 424 7,607 Software license 160 377 - 537 Professional services 632 419 8 1,059 Other non-recurring (1) 479 5 32 516 Total $ 6,624 $ 2,631 $ 464 $ 9,719

(1) December 31, 2023, was the final deadline for states to complete all benefit issuance under federally funded pandemic relief programs. Accordingly, revenue associated with services the Company provided related to these programs has been classified as Other non-recurring commencing in the fourth quarter of 2023, and related prior-period amounts have been reclassified from Transaction processing and services to Other non-recurring for comparability.

FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION - RECAST AND UNAUDITED (In millions) Exhibit F As a result of our ongoing portfolio assessments, the Company reclassified certain non-strategic operations from Banking Solutions to Corporate and Other during the fourth quarter of 2023. Revenue during the year ended December 31, 2023, from the operations reclassified during the fourth quarter of 2023 represented approximately 1% of consolidated revenue for the year ended December 31, 2023. The following table recasts 2023 quarterly and full-year 2022 revenue to reflect the impact of these reclassifications. Fiscal year 2023 Fiscal

year

2022 Reclassified revenue base (1) Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Full Year Full Year Banking Solutions $ 1,646 $ 1,666 $ 1,730 $ 1,692 $ 6,733 $ 6,624 Capital Market Solutions 663 672 677 755 2,766 2,631 Operating segment total 2,309 2,338 2,407 2,447 9,499 9,255 Corporate and Other 88 86 83 63 322 464 Consolidated FIS $ 2,397 $ 2,424 $ 2,489 $ 2,510 $ 9,821 $ 9,719 Banking Solutions adjusted revenue growth (2) 2 % 2 % 4 % - % 2 % 5 % Capital Market Solutions adjusted revenue growth (3) 7 % 7 % 6 % 1 % 5 % 8 % Consolidated FIS adjusted revenue growth (4) 3 % 3 % 4 % - % 3 % 6 % Amounts in table may not sum or calculate due to rounding.

(1) The reclassified revenue base amounts reflect reported revenue as adjusted for the effects of the resegmentation that occurred during the fourth quarter. Amounts are not adjusted for foreign currency and thus are not presented on a constant currency basis relative to fiscal year 2022. (2) Banking Solutions adjusted growth rates reflect the resegmentation that occurred during the fourth quarter and are calculated on a constant-currency revenue basis. The impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates is substantially the same as previously reported in our prior-period earnings releases. (3) Capital Markets Solutions adjusted growth rates are calculated on a constant-currency revenue basis. The impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates is the same as previously reported in our prior-period earnings releases. (4) Consolidated FIS adjusted revenue growth is calculated on a constant currency basis and excludes revenue from our Corporate and Other segment, which is comprised of revenue from non-strategic businesses.

The following table recasts 2023 quarterly and full-year 2022 adjusted EBITDA to reflect the impact of the reclassifications that occurred during the fourth quarter of 2023. Fiscal year 2023 Fiscal

year

2022 Adjusted EBITDA base Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Full Year Full Year Banking Solutions $ 671 $ 723 $ 786 $ 747 $ 2,928 $ 2,882 Capital Market Solutions 320 337 331 402 1,390 1,338 Operating segment total $ 991 $ 1,060 $ 1,118 $ 1,149 $ 4,318 $ 4,220 Corporate and Other (90 ) (116 ) (48 ) (92 ) (345 ) (259 ) Consolidated FIS $ 900 $ 945 $ 1,070 $ 1,057 $ 3,972 $ 3,961 Amounts in table may not sum or calculate due to rounding.

FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION - RECAST AND UNAUDITED (In millions) Exhibit F (continued) During the quarter ended December 31, 2023, the Company reclassified revenue associated with federally funded pandemic relief programs from recurring to non-recurring based on the publicly announced termination of benefits under these programs. The following tables reflect the impact on adjusted revenue growth rates (see Note 1) of our previously reported Banking Solutions recurring and non-recurring revenue as a result of these reclassifications and of the reclassifications of non-strategic operations described above. Fiscal year 2023 Fiscal

year

2022 Banking Solutions adjusted revenue growth Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Full Year Full Year Banking Solutions adjusted recurring revenue growth Adjusted recurring revenue growth prior to reclassifications (1) 3.6 % 2.6 % 6.6 % 3.2 % 4.0 % 5.4 % Impact from reclassification of non-strategic operations 0.0 % 0.3 % 1.0 % 1.4 % 0.7 % (0.9 )% Impact from reclassification of amounts associated with federally funded pandemic relief programs (0.3 )% (0.2 )% (4.1 )% 2.1 % (0.6 )% 1.2 % Banking Solutions adjusted recurring revenue growth 3.3 % 2.7 % 3.5 % 6.7 % 4.1 % 5.8 % Banking Solutions adjusted non-recurring revenue growth Adjusted non-recurring revenue growth prior to reclassifications (1) (23.5 )% (10.1 )% (11.1 )% (13.6 )% (14.2 )% 8.1 % Impact from reclassification of non-strategic operations (3.0 )% (2.6 )% 1.3 % 2.3 % (0.3 )% (1.3 )% Impact from reclassification of amounts associated with federally funded pandemic relief programs 9.4 % 3.1 % 33.6 % (11.0 )% 8.6 % (10.0 )% Banking Solutions adjusted non-recurring revenue growth (17.1 )% (9.5 )% 23.8 % (22.3 )% (5.9 )% (3.2 )% Amounts in table may not sum or calculate due to rounding.

(1) Recurring and non-recurring revenue growth were previously reported as organic revenue growth, but there were no acquisitions or dispositions that affected the organic revenue growth base. As such, adjusted revenue growth amounts presented on these rows are equivalent to the previously reported organic revenue growth amounts.

FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL NON-GAAP CASH FLOW MEASURES - UNAUDITED (In millions) Exhibit G Three months ended Year ended December 31, 2023 December 31, 2023 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 1,526 $ 4,335 Non-GAAP adjustments: Acquisition, integration and other payments (1) 210 494 Settlement activity (404 ) (151 ) Adjusted cash flows from operations 1,332 4,678 Capital expenditures (278 ) (1,122 ) Free cash flow $ 1,054 $ 3,556

Three months ended Year ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2022 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 1,140 $ 3,939 Non-GAAP adjustments: Acquisition, integration and other payments (1) 106 573 Settlement activity (325 ) (287 ) Adjusted cash flows from operations 921 4,225 Capital expenditures (2) (278 ) (1,306 ) Free cash flow $ 643 $ 2,919

Free cash flow reflects adjusted cash flows from operations less capital expenditures (additions to property and equipment and additions to software, excluding capital spend related to the construction of our new headquarters). Free cash flow does not represent our residual cash flows available for discretionary expenditures, since we have mandatory debt service requirements and other non-discretionary expenditures that are not deducted from the measure. Free cash flow as presented in this earnings release includes cash flows from discontinued operations, which our management will not be able to freely access following the Worldpay separation.

(1) Adjusted cash flows from operations and free cash flow for the three months and years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, exclude cash payments for certain acquisition, integration and other costs (see Note 2 to Exhibit E), net of related tax impact. The related tax impact totaled $34 million and $17 million for the three months and $80 million and $85 million for years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. (2) Capital expenditures for free cash flow exclude capital spend related to the construction of our new headquarters totaling $30 million and $85 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022, respectively.

FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS - UNAUDITED (In millions, except per share amounts) Exhibit H Three months ended

December 31, Years ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net earnings (loss) attributable to FIS from continuing operations $ 64 $ 109 $ 503 $ 608 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 17 107 157 325 Interest expense, net 158 112 621 281 Other, net 92 51 186 4 Operating income (loss), as reported 331 379 1,467 1,218 Depreciation and amortization, excluding purchase accounting amortization 249 263 1,047 1,101 Non-GAAP adjustments: Purchase accounting amortization (1) 172 190 696 778 Acquisition, integration and other costs (2) 156 154 482 581 Asset impairments (3) 105 17 113 103 Indirect Worldpay business support costs (5) 44 42 167 180 Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations $ 1,057 $ 1,045 $ 3,972 $ 3,961 Net earnings (loss) attributable to FIS from discontinued operations $ 187 $ (17,474 ) $ (7,157 ) $ (17,328 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 28 46 (299 ) 52 Interest expense, net (13 ) (3 ) (28 ) (6 ) Other, net (46 ) (60 ) (64 ) (55 ) Operating income (loss) 156 (17,491 ) (7,548 ) (17,337 ) Depreciation and amortization, excluding purchase accounting amortization 9 64 169 260 Non-GAAP adjustments: Purchase accounting amortization (1) - 409 762 1,707 Acquisition, integration and other costs (2) 74 32 213 178 Asset impairments (3) 1 17,588 6,844 17,606 Loss on assets held for sale (4) 360 - 1,909 - Indirect Worldpay business support costs (5) (44 ) (42 ) (167 ) (180 ) Adjusted EBITDA from discontinued operations $ 556 $ 560 $ 2,182 $ 2,234 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,613 $ 1,605 $ 6,154 $ 6,195 See notes to Exhibit H.

FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS - UNAUDITED (In millions, except per share amounts) Exhibit H (continued) Three months ended

December 31, Years ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Earnings (loss) attributable to FIS from continuing operations $ 64 $ 109 $ 503 $ 608 Non-GAAP adjustments from continuing operations: Purchase accounting amortization (1) 172 190 696 778 Acquisition, integration and other costs (2) 156 168 505 681 Asset impairments (3) 105 17 113 103 Indirect Worldpay business support costs (5) 44 42 167 180 Non-operating (income) expense (7) 91 49 183 (5 ) (Provision) benefit for income taxes on non-GAAP adjustments (74 ) 10 (168 ) (48 ) Total non-GAAP adjustments from continuing operations 494 476 1,496 1,689 Adjusted net earnings attributable to FIS from continuing operations $ 558 $ 585 $ 1,999 $ 2,297 Earnings (loss) attributable to FIS from discontinued operations, net of tax $ 187 $ (17,474 ) $ (7,157 ) $ (17,328 ) Non-GAAP adjustments from discontinued operations: Purchase accounting amortization (1) - 409 762 1,707 Acquisition, integration and other costs (2) 74 38 229 222 Asset impairments (3) 1 17,588 6,844 17,606 Loss on assets held for sale (4) 360 - 1,909 - Indirect Worldpay business support costs (5) (44 ) (42 ) (167 ) (180 ) Amortization on long-lived assets held for sale (6) (63 ) - (126 ) - Non-operating (income) expense (7) (47 ) (61 ) (68 ) (58 ) (Provision) benefit for income taxes on non-GAAP adjustments (41 ) (24 ) (570 ) (233 ) Total non-GAAP adjustments from discontinued operations 240 17,908 8,813 19,064 Adjusted net earnings attributable to FIS from discontinued operations $ 427 $ 434 $ 1,656 $ 1,736 Adjusted net earnings attributable to FIS common stockholders $ 985 $ 1,019 $ 3,655 $ 4,033 Amounts in table may not sum or calculate due to rounding. See notes to Exhibit H.

FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS - UNAUDITED (In millions, except per share amounts) Exhibit H (continued) Three months ended

December 31, Years ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net earnings (loss) per share-diluted attributable to FIS from continuing operations $ 0.11 $ 0.18 $ 0.85 $ 1.00 Non-GAAP adjustments from continuing operations: Purchase accounting amortization (1) 0.29 0.32 1.17 1.28 Acquisition, integration and other costs (2) 0.26 0.28 0.85 1.12 Asset impairments (3) 0.18 0.03 0.19 0.17 Indirect Worldpay business support costs (5) 0.07 0.07 0.28 0.30 Non-operating (income) expense (7) 0.15 0.08 0.31 (0.01 ) (Provision) benefit for income taxes on non-GAAP adjustments (0.13 ) 0.02 (0.28 ) (0.08 ) Adjusted net earnings (loss) per share-diluted attributable to FIS from continuing operations $ 0.94 $ 0.98 $ 3.37 $ 3.78 Net earnings (loss) per share-diluted attributable to FIS from discontinued operation $ 0.32 $ (29.37 ) $ (12.07 ) $ (28.55 ) Non-GAAP adjustments from discontinued operations: Purchase accounting amortization (1) - 0.69 1.28 2.81 Acquisition, integration and other costs (2) 0.13 0.06 0.39 0.37 Asset impairments (3) - 29.56 11.54 29.00 Loss on assets held for sale (4) 0.61 - 3.22 - Indirect Worldpay business support costs (5) (0.07 ) (0.07 ) (0.28 ) (0.30 ) Amortization on long-lived assets held for sale (6) (0.11 ) - (0.21 ) - Non-operating (income) expense (7) (0.08 ) (0.10 ) (0.11 ) (0.10 ) (Provision) benefit for income taxes on non-GAAP adjustments (0.07 ) (0.04 ) (0.96 ) (0.38 ) Adjusted net earnings (loss) per share-diluted attributable to FIS from discontinued operations $ 0.72 $ 0.73 $ 2.79 $ 2.86 Adjusted net earnings (loss) per share-diluted attributable to FIS $ 1.67 $ 1.71 $ 6.17 $ 6.65 Weighted average shares outstanding-diluted (8) 591 595 593 607 See notes to Exhibit H.

FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS - UNAUDITED (In millions, except per share amounts) Exhibit H (continued) Notes to Unaudited - Supplemental GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations for the three months and years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022. The adjustments are as follows: (1) This item represents purchase price amortization expense on all intangible assets acquired through various Company acquisitions, including customer relationships, contract value, technology assets, trademarks and trade names. This item also includes $1 million and $53 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022, respectively, of incremental amortization expense associated with shortened estimated useful lives and accelerated amortization methods for certain acquired software driven by the Company's platform modernization. The Company has excluded the impact of purchase price amortization expense as such amounts can be significantly impacted by the timing and/or size of acquisitions. Although the Company excludes these amounts from its non-GAAP expenses, the Company believes that it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets contribute to revenue generation. Amortization of assets that relate to past acquisitions will recur in future periods until such assets have been fully amortized. Any future acquisitions may result in the amortization of future assets. (2) This item represents costs comprised of the following:

Three months ended Years ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Continuing operations: Acquisition and integration $ 27 $ 17 $ 48 $ 50 Enterprise transformation, including Future Forward and platform modernization 89 88 312 279 Severance and other termination expenses 22 37 70 89 Pending separation of the Worldpay Merchant Solutions business 10 - 17 - Incremental stock compensation directly attributable to specific programs 2 4 15 83 Other, including divestiture-related expenses and enterprise cost control and other initiatives 6 8 20 80 Subtotal 156 154 482 581 Accelerated amortization (a) - 14 23 100 Total from continuing operations $ 156 $ 168 $ 505 $ 681 Discontinued operations: Acquisition and integration $ 6 $ 19 $ 17 $ 100 Enterprise transformation, including Future Forward and platform modernization 7 5 23 34 Severance and other termination expenses 3 5 13 13 Pending separation of the Worldpay Merchant Solutions business 56 - 153 - Incremental stock compensation directly attributable to specific programs - - 6 15 Other, including divestiture-related expenses and enterprise cost control and other initiatives 2 3 1 16 Subtotal 74 32 213 178 Accelerated amortization (a) - 6 16 44 Total from discontinued operations $ 74 $ 38 $ 229 $ 222 Total consolidated $ 230 $ 206 $ 734 $ 903

FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS - UNAUDITED (In millions, except per share amounts) (a) For purposes of calculating Adjusted net earnings, this item includes incremental amortization expense associated with shortened estimated useful lives and accelerated amortization methods for certain software and deferred contract cost assets driven by the Company's platform modernization. The incremental amortization expenses are included in the Depreciation and amortization, excluding purchase accounting amortization line item within the Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation. (3) For the three months and year ended December 31, 2023, this item includes impairments primarily related to the termination of certain internally developed software projects. For the year ended December 31, 2023, this item also includes a $6.8 billion impairment of goodwill related to the Merchant Solutions reporting unit due to its estimated fair value being less than its carrying value based on the price, including estimated selling price adjustments and fair value of contingent consideration, at which the Company has agreed to sell a majority stake in the unit, recorded in discontinued operations. For the three months and year ended December 31, 2022, this item primarily represents a $17.6 billion impairment of goodwill related to the Merchant Solutions reporting unit due its estimated fair value being less than its carrying value based on slowing growth projections for the business, a sustained decline in our share price and the effects of changing market dynamics affecting our SMB portfolio. For the year ended December 31, 2022, this item also includes impairments related to real estate assets, a non-strategic business and certain software assets. (4) For the three months and year ended December 31, 2023, this item includes a $0.4 billion and $1.9 billion, respectively, reduction of the Worldpay Merchant Solutions disposal group's carrying value, recorded in discontinued operations, primarily as a result of the exclusion from the carrying value of the disposal group of certain deferred tax liabilities that will continue to be held by FIS after the disposal, which caused the carrying value to exceed the estimated fair value of the disposal group. (5) This item represents costs that were previously incurred in support of the Worldpay Merchant Solutions business but are not directly attributable to it and thus were not recorded in discontinued operations. The Company expects that it will be reimbursed for these expenses as part of Transition Services Agreements with the purchaser or eliminate them post separation; therefore, the expenses have been adjusted out of continuing operations and added to discontinued operations. (6) The Company stopped recording depreciation and amortization on the long-lived assets classified as held for sale beginning July 5, 2023. The amount of depreciation and amortization that would have been recorded in discontinued operations had these assets not been classified as held for sale has been deducted from adjusted net earnings for comparability purposes. (7) Non-operating (income) expense consists of various income and expense items outside of the Company's operating activities, including foreign currency transaction remeasurement gains and losses; realized and unrealized gains and losses on equity security investments as well as impairment losses on these investments; and fair value adjustments on certain non-operating assets and liabilities, including certain derivatives. (8) For the three months ended December 31, 2022, and for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, Adjusted net earnings is a gain, while the corresponding GAAP amount for these periods is a loss. As a result, in calculating adjusted net earnings per share-diluted for the three months ended December 31, 2022, the weighted average shares outstanding-diluted of approximately 595 million used in the calculation includes approximately 2 million shares that in accordance with GAAP are excluded from the calculation of the GAAP Net loss per share-diluted due to their anti-dilutive impact. For the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, the weighted average shares outstanding-diluted of approximately 593 million and 607 million, respectively, used in the calculation includes approximately 2 million and 3 million shares, respectively, that are excluded from the calculation of the GAAP Net loss per share-diluted, due to their anti-dilutive impact.

