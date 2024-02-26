New Research Reveals How Brands Can Tap Into the $44 Billion Sustainability Opportunity

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 26, 2024 / 3BL:

The rising trend of mindful consumerism has captured the attention of business leaders. In response to mounting societal and environmental concerns, brands are under increasing pressure to prioritize sustainability in their operations. Despite this, a fundamental question remains: How much of an impact does sustainability actually have on business?

In collaboration with 3BL, TriplePundit and panel partner Cint, the latest research from the research technology platform Glow is the first to put a dollar figure to the impact. The highly anticipated report, The $44 Billion Sustainability Opportunity for Brands, is out today.

Surveying over 3,000 U.S. adults, this report unveils insights including:

How sustainability impacts consumer perception of brands across 12 industries - food and grocery, telecommunications, banks, pension funds, airlines, and fashion and retail brands, just to name a few.

- food and grocery, telecommunications, banks, pension funds, airlines, and fashion and retail brands, just to name a few. The impact of sustainability-related brand switching , as consumers gravitate toward industry players they consider more sustainable.

, as consumers gravitate toward industry players they consider more sustainable. Where consumer views align and diverge across demographics such as age and political stance.

across demographics such as age and political stance. Combatting the anti-ESG backlash and averting greenwashing accusations.

backlash and averting How to craft a winning communication strategy to seize this billion-dollar opportunity, and more!

Check out the full report for insights into taking advantage of the $44 billion sustainability prize.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from 3BL on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: 3BL

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/3bl

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: 3BL

View the original press release on accesswire.com