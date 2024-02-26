

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ATNM), a developer of targeted radiotherapies, reported Monday new analyses from the positive Phase 3 SIERRA trial of Iomab-B, showing that it markedly increased long term survival in patients 65 years or older with active relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia or r/r AML.



In pre-market activity on the NYSE, Actinium shares were gaining around 2 percent to trade at $7.



The analyses were reported in oral presentations at the 2024 Tandem Meetings | Transplantation & Cellular Therapy (TCT) Meetings of ASTCT (American Society for Transplantation and Cellular Therapy and CIBMTR (Center for International Blood and Marrow Transplant Research).



The company noted that the presentations reported unprecedented 100% access to potentially curative bone marrow transplant or BMT and engraftment in evaluable patients with active r/r AML and improved long-term survival outcomes greater than 2 years in patients age 65 or older.



Active relapsed or refractory AML patients 65+ years receiving an Iomab-B led BMT achieved significant improvement in survival at one and two years compared to control arm patients none of whom survived even one year, the company noted.



Actinium said the SIERRA results presented at TCT demonstrate Iomab-B's ability to overcome multiple high-risk features including a TP53 genetic mutation, advanced age and treatment resistant disease.



Sandesh Seth, Actinium's Chairman and CEO, said, 'SIERRA was a first of its kind trial to use targeted radiotherapy conditioning to enable potentially curative BMT in patients who are not typically considered for transplant in current practice. Importantly, SIERRA demonstrated superior outcomes with an Iomab-B led BMT to current standard of care in the control arm that included approved therapies targeting FLT3 and IDH mutations and venetoclax, a BCL-2 inhibitor. We are incredibly excited that Iomab-B led BMT improved outcomes across all major patient segments including patients with advanced age and comorbidities, treatment resistant disease and high-risk features including TP53 mutations, which are mostly associated with dismal outcomes.'



