Backed by Leading Health Systems, Vale Health Launches at Vive 2024; Wellness Marketplace Platform Enables Self-Directed Access to Vetted Products

The Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network First to Offer Platform; "Better Sleep" to be Followed by a Series of Additional Wellness Categories, including Healthy Weight and Mental Wellness

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 26, 2024 / Vale Health, a wellness marketplace platform company backed by a consortium of leading healthcare systems, was introduced today at ViVE 2024, offering an innovative new approach to helping health systems bridge the gap between wellness and healthcare. A marketplace of vetted solutions allowing consumers to shop for trusted brands and products to improve sleep is the first in a series of wellness categories to be addressed by Vale Health. Additional wellness marketplaces planned for introduction in the coming months include healthy weight, mental wellness, skin care, pregnancy and digestive health.

The Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsinhealth network is the first of 16 founding health systems to go live with the Vale Health platform. The Froedtert & MCW health network is offering the platform to meet increasing demand for health and wellness solutions for a community that is keenly aware of the vital role that wellness plays in the quality of their lives.

"As a national leader in consumer-centered healthcare, we are always looking for ways to enhance care, improve customer satisfaction, and increase the efficiency of our operations. The ability to provide a wellness marketplace through Vale Health fosters our ability to do all three," said Dr. Mark Lodes, Chief Medical Officer for Population Health and Medical Education for the Froedtert & MCW health network. "Sleep is one of several areas where patients are seeking advice and access to trusted products. Vale's ability to let us offer a self-directed online marketplace of vetted sleep solutions will connect patients with tools to lead healthier and happier lives and help them engage with their clinicians in a more informed and efficient manner."

Founded by online marketplace and healthcare veterans with the support of a consortium of 16 health systems, Vale Health provides a digital platform that engages consumers, carefully reviews and selects qualified solutions, and partners with health systems to meet the needs of their communities. Following the first category of sleep, the company will expand solutions to include a range of health and wellness concerns, including healthy weight, mental wellness, pregnancy, skin health, digestive health and more.

"Healthcare consumers and health systems have been frustrated by the artificial boundary we have in the healthcare system between staying healthy, improving overall wellness and treating illness," said Bill Furlong, CEO of Vale Health. "They both want access to trusted approaches and products that can complement their clinical care and allow clinicians to focus on higher-complexity work."

Mike Anderes, President of Vale Health, added, "Better sleep is a good example of how we can uniquely bring together the full range of wellness solutions including digital apps, supplements and physical products in one trustworthy experience linked to your healthcare provider."

Vale Health's founding members are leading healthcare providers including the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network, Memorial Hermann, Ochsner Health, Novant Health, Lifebridge Health, Memorial Care, Northwestern Medicine, OSF HealthCare, UCHealth, The University of Kansas Health System and others. These organizations came together to find ways to meet their communities' needs for more access to trusted advice and solutions for their general wellness and prevention. The founding members seized on an opportunity with Vale Health to better serve their patients and improve the overall health of the population, while shifting aspects of personal health management to a self-service model that frees up clinicians for more complex treatment.

About Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin

The Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network is a partnership between Froedtert Health and the Medical College of Wisconsin supporting a shared mission of patient care, innovation, medical research and education. Our health network operates eastern Wisconsin's only academic medical center and adult Level I Trauma Center at Froedtert Hospital, Milwaukee, an internationally recognized training and research center engaged in thousands of clinical trials and studies. The Froedtert & MCW health network, which includes 10 hospital locations, more than 2,300 physicians and more than 45 health centers and clinics, draws patients from throughout the Midwest and the nation. In our most recent fiscal year, outpatient visits were more than 1.6 million, inpatient admissions to our hospitals exceeded 57,500 and visits to our network physicians totaled more than 1.28 million.

In addition to Froedtert Hospital, the network includes Froedtert Bluemound Rehabilitation Hospital, Froedtert Holy Family Memorial Hospital, Froedtert Menomonee Falls Hospital, Froedtert West Bend Hospital and Froedtert Community Hospital with locations in Mequon, New Berlin, Oak Creek and Pewaukee. The health network represents the collaboration of Wisconsin's largest multispecialty physician practice with two community-based physician groups. In 2017, an existing affiliation with the former United Hospital System was expanded to include what is now known as Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital and related clinics in the network. In 2024, Froedtert Health and ThedaCare became one organization, making it possible for the health network to enhance access to care for more people in Wisconsin.

About Vale Health

Vale Health is a national wellness marketplace that serves communities through trusted health system relationships and leading health and wellness solutions, empowering people to find the best solutions to live healthier, happier lives. Vale Health provides health systems with a wellness marketplace leveraging the scale and expertise of its health system members. Wellness offerings are available on Vale Health's online marketplace platform linked to the health system's traditional services to increase continuity and trust, enabling consumers to find the health and wellness solutions they need from the health care providers they trust. For more information, visit: valehealth.com.

