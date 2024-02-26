Holistic AI Joins the NIST's AI Safety Institute Consortium, Advancing Efforts on Trustworthy AI

As an inaugural member of the Consortium, Holistic AI will collaborate with fellow members to develop robust guardrails and standards to further responsible AI

We're thrilled to announce that Holistic AI has been selected as an inaugural member of the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST)'s U.S. AI Safety Institute Consortium (AISIC).

The creation of AISIC is a step towards supporting the U.S. Artificial Intelligence Safety Institute (USAISI), an Institute established under the NIST to advance safe and trustworthy AI. AISIC aims to develop science-based and empirically-backed guidelines and standards for AI measurement and policy, laying the foundation for AI safety across the world.

We are excited about the opportunity to collaborate with the AISIC, engage in working groups, and share our knowledge in creating and implementing trustworthy AI.

As AI innovation surges forward, so do concerns over associated risks and harms. With regulators worldwide intensifying their focus on governing AI, including initiatives like the US AI Executive Order, UK's AI Regulation Bill, G7's International Guiding Principles and a Code of Conduct on Governing Advanced AI Systems and the EU AI Act, enterprises must prioritize integrating AI governance mechanisms. Doing so is essential for effectively managing risks and confidently scaling AI operations.

Holistic AI empowers enterprises to adopt and scale AI confidently.

At Holistic AI, we're committed to ensuring that AI can be relied upon to fulfill its transformative potential for society. Central to this goal is the responsible development and deployment of AI, which begins with robust AI governance. AI governance encompasses the principles and frameworks essential for ensuring the ethical and transparent use of AI and minimizing risks associated with its deployment.

Without effective governance practices in place, organizations expose themselves to potential legal, financial, and reputational risks stemming from misuse and biased outcomes generated by their AI systems. Thus, implementing AI governance becomes imperative to mitigate these threats and foster trust in AI technologies on a broader scale.

Holistic AI takes a proactive approach by collaborating with regulators, policymakers, enterprises, and academia to promote the advancement of responsible, risk-based, and globally applicable AI standards.

Contact Information

Namisha bahl

VP of Marketing

namisha.bahl@holisticai.com

6465063960

SOURCE: Holistic AI

View the original press release on newswire.com.