American Society of Administrative Professionals to Host EA Ignite Precision Training Conference and Reveal Results of State of the Profession Report in Nashville, Tenn., April 23-25, 2024

Hundreds of office professionals will connect for training and knowledge sharing during Administrative Professionals Month, with keynotes by Chynna Clayton and Ashley Whillans

PORTLAND, ME / ACCESSWIRE / February 26, 2024 / The American Society of Administrative Professionals (ASAP) will host its largest ever EA Ignite Precision Training Conference for executive and senior-level administrative assistants in Nashville, Tenn. at the Renaissance Nashville Hotel, April 23-25, 2024. Coinciding with Administrative Professionals Month, the conference will provide exclusive training to 400 executive assistants looking to develop their skills as strategic business partners. Results of the annual ASAP State of the Profession Report will be revealed on April 24 to mark Administrative Professionals Day.

Headline Speakers: The conference boasts an impressive lineup of 25 experts, including emcee Lucy Brazier, OBE, one of the world's leading authorities on the administrative profession.

The keynote speakers are:

Chynna Clayton , former support for First Lady Michelle Obama and founder and CEO of Matriarch Made Development, a consulting firm that helps companies and organizations develop high-performing administrative teams.

, former support for First Lady Michelle Obama and founder and CEO of Matriarch Made Development, a consulting firm that helps companies and organizations develop high-performing administrative teams. Ashley Whillans, associate professor in the Negotiation, Organizations & Markets Unit at Harvard Business School, teaching the Motivation and Incentives course to MBA students.

Programming: Attendees can expect a timely, relevant, and comprehensive program that covers AI, change management, business performance, and much more.

Masterclasses: These in-depth seminars will focus on practical applications and skill-building in the critical areas of technology, project management, and business acumen. Sessions include: Beyond the Basics: Revolutionary Outlook Strategies for EAs Find Your Google Groove: Foundations of EA Excellence Elevating EA Leadership: A Roadmap to Strategic Stakeholder Management Mastering a Strategic "Rhythm of Business" for Optimal Company ROI Future Now: Mastering Microsoft's AI Capabilities Today Duet AI for Google, Integrations, and More Projecting Impact: The Role of Project Management in Sustainable Event and Vendor Relations How to Communicate Your Strategic Business Value with Clarity, Conviction, and Curated Collaboration

These in-depth seminars will focus on practical applications and skill-building in the critical areas of technology, project management, and business acumen. Sessions include: Presentations: Short lectures that provide quick, actionable tips and tricks will include: Turn Your Executive Team into Fast and Fearless Leaders: How to Build an Executive Operations Function Engineered for Speed Taking the Leap to Chief of Staff: Is This Path Right for You? The Future of Work: Microsoft Copilot Strategies, Tips, and Tricks for Inbox and Calendar Management What 275 Executives Wish Their EAs Knew to Help Advance Their Careers It's Time to Talk About It - Better Communication, That Is You're The One You've Been Waiting For Peer-Powered Excellence: Elevating Executive Support Through Collaborative Growth Peer-Powered Excellence: Maximizing Conference ROI

Short lectures that provide quick, actionable tips and tricks will include: Featured Sessions: Opportunities for everyone to come back together for lecture-style presentations on important topics include Navigating Change in an AI Enhanced World and Managing Change in a Rapidly Transforming Business Climate.

Administrative Professionals Day on April 24 will culminate in a panel discussion on the findings of the ASAP 2024 State of the Profession report. Attendees will learn about the latest data for executive business partners, from compensation to professional development and more trends changing the profession. Following the panel, ASAP will host an Admin Day Party with surprises to be announced.

About EA Ignite

EA Ignite is the leading training conference for executive and senior-level assistants who support executives and professionals at the c-suite level. Organized by The American Society of Administrative Professionals (ASAP), EA Ignite is an exclusive training event that is limited to 400 like-minded professionals; EA Ignite is committed to delivering high quality training in trending topics in the industry. For more information, visit www.eaignite.com

About ASAP

At 89,000+ members and growing, American Society of Administrative Professionals (ASAP) is the largest international association for executive assistants and admin professionals. The Portland, Maine-based organization was founded in 2005 as a resource and community for members seeking to navigate the ever-evolving business climate and develop the skills they need to advance their careers. ASAP provides the latest role-specific training and its own online certification program, Professional Administrative Certification of Excellence (PACE). ASAP also produces the annual Administrative Professionals Conference (APC) and EA Ignite training events. For more information, visit www.asaporg.com.

