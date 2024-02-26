Baker Tilly's Insights on Senior Living Trends and Challenges in 2024 and Beyond

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 26, 2024 / Baker Tilly

Authored by Jennifer Schwalm, Edward A. Klik Jr., Beverly Asper, Michael Edwin

Pathways for your organization to reach success

As senior living leaders begin to set and achieve growth goals for their organizations in 2024, they must demonstrate perseverance within a rapidly changing environment.

Watch Baker Tilly's informative on-demand webinar where our team explores trends and challenges for senior services leaders to be on the lookout for in 2024 and the pathways for reaching success. In addition, the webinar covers how industry leaders can prepare for affiliations, identify growth opportunities and expand service offerings, explore strategic opportunities of middle market housing and services and more.

