Post-it Brand Recognized in Good Housekeeping 2024 Sustainable Innovation Awards

Post-it® 100% Recycled Paper Super Sticky Notes was recently named the winner of the Good Housekeeping 2024 Sustainability Innovation awards in the 'Best of Household' category. Every year, engineers, scientists, analysts and product experts at the Good Housekeeping Institute rigorously test thousands of consumer products making innovative strides toward building a more sustainable economy. Post-it® 100% Recycled Paper Super Sticky Notes and packaging are made with 100% recycled paper. Post-it® Notes are made in a zero-waste-to-landfill facility providing consumers with an environmentally and socially responsible choice for the brand they use and love.

"3M is committed to building a more sustainable future," said Adrienne Hovland, Post-it® Brand global portfolio director. "Our efforts to increase recycled content and improve recyclability are key components of our commitment to creating new, innovative products that do more, with less materials. We are honored to receive this recognition from Good Housekeeping."

As consumers show a greater awareness of their purchasing habits and the impact they have on the environment, they are increasingly seeking more sustainable products. A majority of U.S. consumers, 78%, say living a sustainable lifestyle is important to them. Sustainable practices are also something consumers think about when it comes to purchases for their families. According to a recent brand study of consumer behaviors and purchasing preferences, over two-thirds of parents (68%) believe purchasing eco-friendly school supplies for their children is important.* Post-it® Brand is committed to investing time and resources in reimagining its products, building on its deep history of innovation to bring sustainable solutions to consumers that help them deliver on the things they care about most.

Since launching in 2023, Post-it® 100% Recycled Paper Super Sticky Notes also received GreenCircle certification. This recognition is independently verified, by a credible, robust process, to provide consumers with verification that a brand's sustainability claims are valid.

