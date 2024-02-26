The Macomb Group Amps Up Growth with a New Nashville Location

STERLING HEIGHTS, MI / ACCESSWIRE / February 26, 2024 / The Macomb Group is pleased to announce their expansion in Tennessee with a 68,500 square foot building located at 113 Water Tower Trail in La Vergne, a southeastern suburb of Nashville. This latest regional branch is in a new industrial park strategically located off I-24 which will provide inter-branch support and convenience for their customers. The branch is expected to open in March and will be the 25th location in The Macomb Group's growing footprint throughout the Midwest, Mid-Atlantic and Southeast.

The Macomb Group has expanded its operations into the Nashville area.

The new operation is situated 70 miles southeast of The Macomb Group's Clarksville branch. The combined resources of the new branch, led by Regional Sales Manager Derek Robinson and the existing location in Clarksville, led by Branch Manager Greg Shrum will provide a major enhancement to the region.

Robinson, who has 21 years of PVF experience, says he's excited to grow the business and expand on Macomb's "Built To Say Yes" philosophy in the region.

"Macomb has a great reputation for service and we plan on bringing more of the same to Nashville and Middle Tennessee. We're working on building a team with vast experience and knowledge as well as cultivating new business opportunities," Robinson said. Bondy Insulation, a Macomb Group company, also has a location in Clarksville and Robinson says he hopes to leverage them as a service for the Nashville market.

The branch will house an inside, outside sales team aided by a will-call customer sales counter and extensive warehouse that will stock pipe, valves and fittings. Chief Sales Officer Chuck Raymond said, "Our expansion into Nashville has been a long time coming. The facility will provide our area customers with greater access to Macomb's wide ranging inventory offering and service resources."

In the last nine months, The Macomb Group has established four new branches totaling 300,000 square feet as it continues to expand to meet the needs of its customers. New branches include Columbus OH, Raleigh NC, Indianapolis IN, and the recent addition of Nashville TN.

About The Macomb Group:

Founded in 1977, the Macomb Group is a leading wholesale distributor of pipe, valves and fittings. By the end of 2024, the company will have grown to a total of 26 branches located throughout Michigan, Indiana, Kentucky, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee and Wisconsin. The Macomb Group serves a diverse mix of end markets, including automotive, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, general manufacturing, semiconductor manufacturing, hospitals, schools, power plants, and general industry.

For more information, please call (888) 756-4110 or visit us at www.macombgroup.com.

Media contact:

Mark Calzolano - The Macomb Group Corporate Development

6600 15 Mile Road, Sterling Heights, MI 48312 / (586) 825-6974

SOURCE: The Macomb Group

View the original press release on accesswire.com