

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cryptocurrency market capitalization hovered close to the flatline amidst a muted sentiment in global markets.



Overall crypto market capitalization is steady at $1.99 trillion, whereas the 24-hour trading volume has jumped close to 20 percent to $59 billion.



Bitcoin slipped 0.65 percent in the past 24 hours to trade at $51,298.02. The leading cryptocurrency is currently trading at 25 percent below its all-time peak. Though BTC has shed 1.7 percent in the past week, it has gained more than 21 percent in 2024. BTC traded between $51,950.03 and $50,931.03 in the past 24 hours.



Amidst a positive momentum triggered by hopes of an Ethereum spot ETF approval, the leading alternate coin added 0.93 percent in the past 24 hours to trade at $3,071.32. Though Ether has added close to 6 percent in the past week and more than 34 percent in 2024, it is still trading 37 percent below its all-time high. Ether touched a high of $3,129.91 and a low of $3,032.40 in the past 24 hours.



4th ranked BNB (BNB) added 2.6 percent overnight, which is the highest among the top 10 cryptocurrencies. BNB has also added more than 26 percent in 2024. The cryptocurrency is currently changing hands at $393.78.



5th ranked Solana (SOL) slipped 0.64 percent overnight and 9.7 percent in the past week to trade at $102.16.



Meanwhile, the CoinShares' Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly report on institutional investments showed a net inflow of $598 million for the week ended February 23. Year-to-date flows increased to $5.8 billion, lifting cumulative AUM to $67.5 billion.



Bitcoin products recorded weekly inflows of $569.5 million, whereas Ethereum-based products recorded inflows of $16.8 million. Short Bitcoin products witnessed inflows of $3.9 million whereas Litecoin-based and XRP-based products each recorded inflows of close to $1 million during the past week. Solana-based products recorded outflows of $3 million during the past week.



Of the cumulative AUM of $67.5 billion, more than 73 percent is attributed to Bitcoin products that account for an AUM of $49.6 billion. Ethereum products constitute an AUM of $12.5 billion. Multi-asset portfolios command assets under management of $3.6 billion. An AUM of $797 million is attributed to Solana-based products and $376 million to Binance-based products.



The provider-wise analysis of flows shows outflows of $432.9 million from Grayscale Investments and inflows of $543.5 million to iShares ETF, $335.6 million to Fidelity ETF, $79.3 million to Ark 21 Shares as well as $103.9 million to other ETFs during the past week.



Despite the massive cumulative outflows recorded since the Bitcoin Spot ETF approval by the SEC, Grayscale Investments still accounts for an AUM of $32 billion, which is more than 47 percent of the cumulative AUM of $67.5 billion. iShares commands an AUM of $6.6 billion, followed by Fidelity that has mobilized assets under management to the tune of $4.7 billion.



The country-wise analysis shows weekly inflows of $609.5 million to United States. Brazil recorded inflows of $8.2 million followed by Switzerland that saw inflows of $2.1 million. Canada recorded outflows of $17.8 million whereas Sweden witnessed outflows of $8 million.



Cumulative AUM stood at $67.5 billion of which $51.2 billion or 75.9 percent is in United States. Canada follows with AUM of $4 billion. Switzerland accounts for AUM of close to $3.8 billion, followed by Germany with $3.4 billion and Sweden with $2.9 billion.



