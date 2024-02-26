Group-IB Earns Frost & Sullivan's 2024 Competitive Strategy Leadership Award for Pioneering a Decentralized Approach in the External Risk Mitigation and Management Industry

Group-IB has been at the forefront of the global fight against cybercrime with its unique geo-distributed team model and tailored cyber-fraud framework that offer unparalleled localized cybersecurity services and threat intelligence

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently researched the external risk mitigation and management (ERMM) industry and, based on its findings, recognizes Group-IB with the 2024 Global Competitive Strategy Leadership Award. Group-IB delivers advanced threat intelligence, robust external risk mitigation, and comprehensive fraud protection solutions, among its wide portfolio of proprietary cybersecurity technologies, that address emerging digital threats and help businesses fight cybercrime.

Group-IB sets itself apart in the market with substantial investments in research and development (R&D), agile development processes, a superior customer-focused approach, highly flexible pricing options, and tailored products and services to meet the unique needs of each organization. The company's geo-distributed Digital Crime Resistance Center (DCRC) model and its customized ecosystem of innovative cybersecurity, anti-fraud and digital risk protection technologies, complemented by its wide service offering including high-tech crime investigations, incident response, and audits, ensuring its clients are equipped with cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions to protect their organizations from the latest threats.

Additionally, with its extensive portfolio and large client base of over 800 customers, Group-IB is positioned as a comprehensive solution provider in the ERMM industry. The company's core strength, however, lies in its dynamic approach to cybersecurity and client relationships. Group-IB's forward-thinking strategies and ability to offer tailor-made solutions have contributed to the company's reputation as a reliable and highly trusted partner in the industry.

"Thanks to its ability to foster strong relationships with its clients, Group-IB has become one of the leading global ERMM vendors and positioned itself to consistently adapt to the ever-changing threat landscape," said Martin Naydenov, Senior Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

An innovative, geo-distributed team model is one of the key factors in Group-IB's success. This unique approach allows the company to have a global presence, with teams strategically positioned in various regions worldwide, gathering, monitoring and analyzing cyber-threat data in real time. Group-IB currently has DCRCs in the Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Europe, and Central Asia, staffed with highly-experienced researchers who are tasked with investigating cybercrimes, responding to incidents, monitoring local threats, and assessing regional trends. This distribution ensures that Group-IB has a deep understanding of local cybersecurity challenges and trends, enabling the company to provide highly specialized threat intelligence and customer support. The company plans to further expand its global DCRC network over the coming years.

Furthermore, Group-IB regularly monitors market trends by collecting direct feedback from multiple stakeholders, allowing the company to gain valuable industry insights and identify potential business opportunities. As a result, Group-IB differentiates itself from its closest competitors based on its ability to offer region-specific data and solutions, making it a go-to partner for organizations worldwide.

"Group-IB's geo-distributed team model allows it to have eyes and ears in all regions, providing a level of threat intel and tailored customer support that few cybersecurity vendors can replicate," noted Naydenov.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has leveraged competitive intelligence to execute a strategy successfully that results in stronger market share, competitive brand positioning, and customer satisfaction.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

Check out Group-IB's landing page: https://www.group-ib.com/resources/research-hub/frost-sullivan-competitive-strategy-leadership-award/

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion .

Contact:

Ashley Weinkauf

P: 210-844-2505

E: ashley.weinkauf@frost.com

About Group-IB

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Singapore, Group-IB is a leading creator of cybersecurity technologies to investigate, prevent, and fight digital crime. Combating cybercrime is in the company's DNA, shaping its technological capabilities to defend businesses, citizens, and support law enforcement operations.

In November 2023, Group-IB celebrated the 20th anniversary of its founding with a range of exciting events marking the company's global growth and significant contribution to international law-enforcement efforts aimed at stamping out cybercrime.

Group-IB's Digital Crime Resistance Centers (DCRCs) are located in the Middle East, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Central Asia to help critically analyze and promptly mitigate regional and country-specific threats. These mission-critical units help Group-IB strengthen its contribution to global cybercrime prevention and continually expand its threat-hunting capabilities.

Group-IB's decentralized and autonomous operational structure helps it offer tailored, comprehensive support services with a high level of expertise. We map and mitigate adversaries' tactics in each region, delivering customized cybersecurity solutions tailored to risk profiles and requirements of various industries, including retail, healthcare, gaming, financial services, manufacturing, critical services, and more.

The company's global security leaders work in synergy with some of the industry's most advanced technologies to offer detection and response capabilities that eliminate cyber disruptions agilely.

Group-IB's Unified Risk Platform (URP) underpins its conviction to build a secure and trusted cyber environment by utilizing intelligence-driven technology and agile expertise that completely detects and defends against all nuances of digital crime. The platform proactively protects organizations' critical infrastructure from sophisticated attacks while continuously analyzing potentially dangerous behavior all over their network.

The comprehensive suite includes the world's most trusted Threat Intelligence, The most complete Fraud Protection, AI-powered Digital Risk Protection, Multi-layered protection with Managed Extended Detection and Response (XDR), All-infrastructure Business Email Protection, and External Attack Surface Management.

Furthermore, Group-IB's full-cycle incident response and investigation capabilities have consistently elevated industry standards. This includes the 70,000+ hours of cybersecurity incident response completed by our sector-leading DFIR Laboratory, more than 1,400 successful investigations completed by the High-Tech Crime Investigations Department, and round-the-clock efforts of CERT-GIB.

Being an active partner in global investigations, Group-IB collaborates with international law enforcement organizations such as INTERPOL and EUROPOL to create a safer cyberspace. Group-IB is also a member of the Europol European Cybercrime Centre's (EC3) Advisory Group on Internet Security, which was created to foster closer cooperation between Europol and its leading non-law enforcement partners.

Contact:

Group-IB PR team

P: +65 3159-3798

E: pr@group-ib.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2345908/Group_IB_Award.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/group-ib-earns-frost--sullivans-2024-competitive-strategy-leadership-award-for-pioneering-a-decentralized-approach-in-the-external-risk-mitigation-and-management-industry-302069461.html