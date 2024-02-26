Tersus Strategy: Global Data Center Heat Recycling Market is projected to reach $ 5.84 billion growing at a CAGR of 18.6% through 2030

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Data Center Heat Recycling Market by Technology (Heat Exchangers, Absorption Chillers, District Heating Systems, Other Technologies), by Data Center Type (Enterprise Data Centers, Colocation Data Centers, Hyperscale Data Centers), by Service Type (Consulting Services, Installation and Integration Services, Maintenance and Support Services), by End-Use Applications (Building Heating, District Heating, Industrial Processes, Greenhouse and Agriculture, Electricity Generation) and by Regions-Forecast to 2030" report has been added to Tersus Strategy's offering.

The data center industry, while crucial for the modern world, generates significant waste heat. Fortunately, this heat can be a valuable resource with the potential to be recycled for various applications. As sustainability concerns rise and energy efficiency gains importance, the data center heat recycling market is primed for significant growth.

One prominent segment is the heat-to-power systems, where waste heat is converted into electricity through technologies like organic Rankine cycle systems and thermoelectric generators. This not only reduces the environmental footprint of data centers but also presents opportunities for additional electricity generation. Another crucial application is in building heating and district heating, utilizing the excess heat to supplement or replace traditional heating systems in nearby buildings or entire communities. The data center heat recycling market is also making strides in industrial processes, agriculture, and electricity generation, showcasing the versatility of waste heat recovery technologies.

Geographically, the market is witnessing growth across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Each region presents unique opportunities and challenges, with Europe often leading in sustainability initiatives. Consulting, installation, and maintenance services are essential components, ensuring successful implementation and ongoing support for heat recycling systems. As data centers continue to expand globally, the data center heat recycling market is positioned as a key player in the broader movement toward sustainable technology practices, emphasizing both environmental responsibility and operational efficiency.

Enterprise Data Centers: Adoption is often driven by cost savings and internal sustainability goals. Cost-effective heat exchanger solutions are popular, but as regulations tighten and awareness increases, absorption chillers might see higher uptake. Flexibility and modularity are crucial due to varying sizes and needs.

Colocation Data Centers: Sustainability demands and potential revenue generation from heat sales are key motivators. Colocation providers may invest in larger-scale district heating integration or advanced technologies like ORC systems, considering their centralized infrastructure and diverse client base. Collaboration with nearby businesses for heat usage is a growing trend.

Hyperscale Data Centers: Sustainability is paramount, and efficiency is key. Large-scale hyperscalers have the resources to explore cutting-edge solutions like immersion cooling with heat recovery or custom district heating networks. Partnerships with municipalities and technology providers are common to overcome infrastructure challenges and maximize heat utilization potential.

In North America, the data center heat recycling market is gaining momentum driven by a growing emphasis on sustainable practices and energy efficiency. The United States and Canada are witnessing increased adoption of waste heat recovery technologies in data centers. The region's mature data center infrastructure and regulatory environment encourage the implementation of innovative solutions. Heat-to-power systems, particularly those converting waste heat into electricity, are gaining traction. With a strong focus on green initiatives and corporate sustainability goals, North America is a key player in shaping the future of the data center heat recycling market.

Europe stands out as a leading adopter of data center heat recycling solutions, reflecting the region's commitment to reducing carbon emissions and promoting renewable energy. Countries like Sweden and Finland have been at the forefront of incorporating waste heat into district heating systems, showcasing successful examples of collaboration between data centers and local communities. The European Union's stringent environmental regulations further drive the adoption of heat recycling technologies. As the region continues to prioritize sustainability, the data center heat recycling market is poised for sustained growth, offering a model for global best practices.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Report Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation and scope

1.2. Regional Scope

1.3. Estimates and forecast timeline

2. Market Research Methodology

2.1. Research methodology and design

2.2. Sample selection

2.3. Reliability and validity

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Analysis

4.1. Market size and growth rates

4.2. Market growth drivers, market dynamics and trends

4.3. Market scenarios and opportunity forecasts

4.4. Market constraints and challenges

4.5. Industry value chain analysis

4.6. Industry analysis - Porter's

4.6.1. Threat of new entrants

4.6.2. Bargaining power of suppliers

4.6.3. Bargaining power of buyers

4.6.4. Threat of substitutes

4.6.5. Competitive rivalry

4.7. PEST analysis

4.7.1. Political/legal landscape

4.7.2. Economic landscape

4.7.3. Social landscape

4.7.4. Technological landscape

5. Market Breakdown - by Technology

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Heat Exchangers

5.3. Absorption Chillers

5.4. District Heating Systems

5.5. Other Technologies

6. Market Breakdown - by Data Center Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Enterprise Data Centers

6.3. Colocation Data Centers

6.4. Hyperscale Data Centers

7. Market Breakdown - by Service Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Consulting Services

7.3. Installation and Integration Services

7.4. Maintenance and Support Services

8. Market Breakdown - by End-Use Applications

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Building Heating

8.3. District Heating

8.4. Industrial Processes

8.5. Greenhouse and Agriculture

8.6. Electricity Generation

9. Market Breakdown - by Geography

9.1. North America

9.1.1. North America Data Center Heat Recycling Market, 2024-2030

9.1.2. North America Data Center Heat Recycling Market, by Technology

9.1.3. North America Data Center Heat Recycling Market, by Data Center Type

9.1.4. North America Data Center Heat Recycling Market, by Service Type

9.1.5. North America Data Center Heat Recycling Market, by End-Use Applications

9.1.6. North America Data Center Heat Recycling Market, by Country

9.1.6.1. U.S.

9.1.6.2. Canada

9.1.6.3. Mexico

9.2. South America

9.2.1. South America Data Center Heat Recycling Market, 2024-2030

9.2.2. South America Data Center Heat Recycling Market, by Technology

9.2.3. South America Data Center Heat Recycling Market, by Data Center Type

9.2.4. South America Data Center Heat Recycling Market, by Service Type

9.2.5. South America Data Center Heat Recycling Market, by End-Use Applications

9.2.6. South America Data Center Heat Recycling Market, by Country

9.2.6.1. Argentina

9.2.6.2. Brazil

9.2.6.3. Others

9.3. Europe

9.3.1. Europe Data Center Heat Recycling Market, 2024-2030

9.3.2. Europe Data Center Heat Recycling Market, by Technology

9.3.3. Europe Data Center Heat Recycling Market, by Data Center Type

9.3.4. Europe Data Center Heat Recycling Market, by Service Type

9.3.5. Europe Data Center Heat Recycling Market, by End-Use Applications

9.3.6. Europe Data Center Heat Recycling Market, by Country

9.3.6.1. Germany

9.3.6.2. France

9.3.6.3. U.K.

9.3.6.4. Russia

9.3.6.5. Italy

9.3.6.6. Spain

9.3.6.7. Sweden

9.3.6.8. Switzerland

9.3.6.9. Finland

9.3.6.10. Ireland

9.3.6.11. Poland

9.3.6.12. Austria

9.3.6.13. Norway

9.3.6.14. Netherlands

9.3.6.15. Others

9.4. Asia-Pacific

9.4.1. APAC Data Center Heat Recycling Market, 2024-2030

9.4.2. APAC Data Center Heat Recycling Market, by Technology

9.4.3. APAC Data Center Heat Recycling Market, by Data Center Type

9.4.4. APAC Data Center Heat Recycling Market, by Service Type

9.4.5. APAC Data Center Heat Recycling Market, by End-Use Applications

9.4.6. APAC Data Center Heat Recycling Market, by Country

9.4.6.1. China

9.4.6.2. Japan

9.4.6.3. South Korea

9.4.6.4. India

9.4.6.5. Hong Kong

9.4.6.6. Taiwan

9.4.6.7. Singapore

9.4.6.8. Australia

9.4.6.9. Others

9.5. Middle East & Africa

9.5.1. MEA Data Center Heat Recycling Market, 2024-2030

9.5.2. MEA Data Center Heat Recycling Market, by Technology

9.5.3. MEA Data Center Heat Recycling Market, by Data Center Type

9.5.4. MEA Data Center Heat Recycling Market, by Service Type

9.5.5. MEA Data Center Heat Recycling Market, by End-Use Applications

9.5.6. MEA Data Center Heat Recycling Market, by Country

9.5.6.1. Saudi Arabia

9.5.6.2. UAE

9.5.6.3. Israel

9.5.6.4. Qatar

9.5.6.5. South Africa

9.5.6.6. Others

10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Company Market Positioning

10.2. Company Geographical Presence Analysis

10.3. Market Revenue Share Analysis (%), by Leading Players

11. Company Profiles

• Company Overview

• Financial Performance

• Product Benchmarking

• Recent Developments

Key Players

1. EcoCooling

2. ENGIE

3. Johnson Controls

4. Schneider Electric

5. Siemens

Emerging Players

6. DeepCool Technologies

7. Iceotope

8. Ritchie Engineering Company

9. NAI

10. Recycle Energy

Heat Exchanger Manufacturers

11. Alfa Laval

12. Danfoss

13. GEA Group

14. SWEP (Dover Company)

15. Transimo Industries

Absorption Chiller Manufacturers

16. Carrier

17. Trane Technologies

18. Yutair Cooling Technologies

19. Robur

District Heating System Developers

20. ENGIE

21. Veolia

22. Stadtwerke München

23. Stockholm Exergi

Technology Developers

24. Iceotope

25. Green Revolution Cooling

26. Ashland Technology

27. Emerson Network Power

