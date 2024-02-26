Indicio Serves Verifiable Data Solutions to Over 2,000 School Administrators with New Partner, USA Kansas

New transformative verifiable data technology provides a more efficient and privacy-preserving approach for sharing transcripts within the Kansas network of schools and universities.

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / February 26, 2024 / Today Indicio announced a new partnership with United School Administrators of Kansas (USA Kansas), which represents eight school administrator associations and more than 2,000 administrators statewide. This collaboration upgrades manual, paper-based processes for sharing educational achievements with Indicio's comprehensive verifiable technology system to deliver a more efficient, seamless, and privacy-preserving way to share educational accomplishments. This partnership signals Indicio's aggressive strategy to advance the adoption of verifiable data technology across the education sector and beyond.

USA Kansas offers a wide range of benefits and tools to school and district leaders to ensure their districts, schools, and students succeed. By procuring a license for Indicio's flagship product Indicio Proven®, USA Kansas will be able to quickly issue and verify transcript records for the variety of professional development training opportunities it offers to educational leaders. They can also use Indicio Proven to issue verifiable learner records using the Open Badges 3.0 specification to make verification of achievements even easier.

Indicio's award-winning technology is the gold standard in digital identity, biometrics, and data verification. Indicio Proven®, provides a complete, out-of-the-box solution for creating seamless, secure, privacy-compliant digital processes using verifiable identity and data. Indicio's partnership with USA Kansas marks a milestone in broadening access to advanced information verification technology for schools throughout the United States.

"Across the education sector, we've seen a growing need for user-friendly tools to make it easier to share reliable information," said Heather Dahl, CEO of Indicio. "Now, USA Kansas is delivering on that need - an example of the outstanding services and advocacy it provides educators in its state and an example to educators across the nation. Indicio is proud to provide it with the tools to deliver the efficient, user-friendly experiences and authentic data that today's students and businesses demand."

"We are excited to partner with Indicio to enhance the services and benefits we offer to school administrators across Kansas," said Jerry Henn, Assistant Executive Director, USA Kansas. "We have a unique understanding of the impact school leadership has on student learning. Along with advocacy services, legal assistance, and professional networking opportunities, professional development is core to the services we provide. We're excited to use Indicio Proven to make it easier to transmit learning transcripts and reduce the complexities associated with verification of information and data related to their educational achievements."

For more information about Indicio Proven and how it will benefit your school or business, visit Indicio.tech or contact James Schulte, Director of Demand Generation at Indicio.

About Indicio

Indicio's award-winning technology is the gold standard in digital identity, biometrics, and data verification. Indicio Proven®, Indicio's flagship product, provides a complete, out-of-the-box solution for creating seamless, secure, privacy- compliant digital processes using verifiable identity and data. Indicio Proven is easy to implement, easy to use, and works on and with existing systems at any scale. Learn how Indicio can help your unlock the power of verifiable identity and data at Indicio.tech

About USA Kansas

United School Administrators of Kansas has a mission of Developing and uniting educational leaders to support and advocate for the success of every Kansas student. Our vision is in step with the Kansas Department of Education, World Class Leadership, World Class Student Success. Providing training for our administrators to be the best they can be for their students will improve education in Kansas.

